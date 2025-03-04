Google Cloud offers free cyber security training in SA

Cyber security is a growing and crucial issue for African nations, says Google.

Google Cloud and the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (NEMISA) have teamed up to introduce new learning opportunities for South Africans to gain cyber security skills.

Under the partnership, Google Cloud is providing an opportunity for up to 12 000 students to achieve the Google Cyber Security Professional Certificate.

In a statement, Google says cyber security is a growing and crucial issue for African nations. It notes that nearly 90% of organisations say they experienced at least one security breach in the past year, according to a 2024 study by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

Of those organisations, 90% said they were targeted multiple times. Meanwhile, the report also found that 63% of cyber security jobs in South Africa are either partially or fully unfilled.

Participation requires no prior experience and is aimed at preparing learners for in-demand, entry-level cyber security jobs, while also helping address cyber security workforce gaps. Enrolment is open until 15 March.

The programme is part of Google’s $1 billion commitment in Africa, to help boost the continent’s digital transformation, recognising that key drivers of Africa’s growth will include investing in infrastructure, nurturing the growing tech talent pool and enabling a vibrant start-up ecosystem, says Google.

It adds that another key part of this investment is to help upskill the local workforce. “In partnership with the Department for Public Service and Administration, we are also opening opportunities for 1 000 national and local public service employees, government officials and civil servants to enhance their careers in cloud security with the Google Cloud Cyber Security Skills Boost certificate,” the company notes.

It explains that the course teaches the fundamentals of cloud computing, including modules on risk management, threat and vulnerability management, incident mitigation and recovery, and offers hands-on training with Google Cloud tools.

The course can take three to six months to complete. It’s available to South African public service employees with a high school education and familiarity with the basic concepts of IT, and enables professional development as Google Cloud security analysts.

According to Google, both initiatives are designed and taught by Google experts, aligning with Google Cloud's commitment to enhancing cyber security protection around the world.

“Empowering young minds with cyber security knowledge is not just an investment in their future, but in the safety and security of our digital world,” says Mondli Gungubele, communications and digital technologies deputy minister.

“Through the collaborative initiative of NEMISA, Google Cloud and Coursera, we are providing free certification training that opens doors to new opportunities, while fostering an online environment for all.”

Says Mzamo Buthelezi, minister of public service and administration: “By equipping every public servant with foundational digital and cyber security knowledge, we ensure our transformation is secure, resilient and grounded in accountability.

“Looking ahead, this collaboration exemplifies the best of public-private partnership. Google Cloud’s expertise and commitment to community-oriented solutions links with our dedication to professionalisation.”

Click here to apply for the programme.