Google doubles down on connectivity efforts for Africa

Google plans to expand connectivity, as well as increase product access and skills across Africa.

US-based internet search giant Google today announced a new subsea cable connectivity hub in SA, as part of a new set of investments in Africa.

This, says Google, builds on its long-term $1 billion investment commitment for the African continent.

Google already counts the Umoja fibre-optic subsea cable, Equiano subsea cable and the Johannesburg Google Cloud region among key connectivity investments in the Southern African nation.

Umoja, which is the Swahili word for unity, will directly connect SA to Australia, while Google’s Equiano submarine internet cable links Africa and Europe. The Equiano cable is expected to increase real gross domestic product in Nigeria, SA and Namibia by an estimated $11.1 billion, $5.8 billion and $290 million, respectively.

In a statement, the tech giant says the new subsea cable connectivity hub in SA is part of four hubs (north, south, east and west regions) across the continent.

Forming part of Google’s Africa Connect infrastructure programme, the new hub aims to create digital corridors within Africa and between Africa and the rest of the world, it states.

Added to the connectivity investment are free one-year subscriptions to the Google AI Pro plan for college students (18 years or older) across the continent, starting with Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Alex Okosi, managing director for Google in Africa.

According to the company, the subscription provides advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to students, from Deep Research to Gemini 2.5 Pro, which provides help with assignments or writing.

Google plans to provide an additional $9 million (R156.2 million) in the coming year to African universities and research institutions.

The company notes it has already trained seven million Africans and plans to train an additional three million students, young people and teachers by 2030.

Alex Okosi, MD of Google in Africa, comments: “Africa’s digital economy holds immense potential, and it will be driven by the talent and ingenuity of its next generation.

“Today’s announcements, spanning AI education, advanced tools for students and expanded connectivity, are a unified investment in the upward trajectory of the continent.

“We are committed to providing the foundational infrastructure, the cutting-edge tools and the financial support necessary for Africa's youth to innovate, lead and build a thriving digital world.”