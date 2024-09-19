Google begins work on subsea cable linking SA to Australia

The Umoja cable will join Equiano, which landed in SA in 2022, in an initiative called Africa Connect.

Groundwork for Google’s Umoja fibre-optic subsea cable, which will link South Africa to Australia, is under way, after the company invested “significantly” in the project.

The tech giant says the project, which will help increase the reliability of internet connectivity in Africa, is anticipated to be completed by early 2026.

This was revealed yesterday during Google’s online media conference, when the company’s Africa-based executives shared the findings of its 2023 economic impact report for the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region.

The new report, titled “The Digital Opportunity of Sub-Saharan Africa”, showcases how the company’s digital tools and infrastructure are accelerating economic growth across the region. It was conducted independently by UK-based strategy consultancy Public First.

The study reveals that last year, Google products and services helped provide $16 billion in economic activity for businesses, non-profits, publishers, creators and developers.

This includes value derived from a variety of Google-developed services and products, such as Google Cloud, Google Search, Google Ads, Google AI, Google Career Certificate programmes, its small business initiatives, and its data centres and infrastructure initiatives.

Every $1 invested in digital technologies in SSA is projected to generate over $2 in broader economic value by 2030, it estimates.

Discussing the Umoja project, Charles Murito, Google regional director of government affairs and policy for Sub-Saharan Africa, noted the new intercontinental fibre-optic route is crucial in ensuring the redundancy and resilience of the region’s connectivity to the rest of the world, especially in light of disruptions caused by cut subsea cables.

“The project entails two parts − the first one is the subsea cable that stretches from South Africa to Perth, and it’s the first time we are seeing this route, where in the Southern Hemisphere, it will enable connectivity between Africa and Asia Pacific.

“The second part is the terrestrial part of the cable, which stretches from South Africa all the way to Mombasa and all the way inland. The first portion is under way – so there are ships currently laying the cable undersea from Perth, coming all the way into South Africa.”

Umoja, which is the Swahili word for unity, joins Google’s Equiano subsea cable in an initiative called Africa Connect.

Anchored in Kenya, the Umoja cable route will pass through Uganda, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe and SA, including the Google Cloud region, before crossing the Indian Ocean to Australia.

“The terrestrial part of the cable has been live for a couple of months now, having already delivered resilience across the African continent,” Murito pointed out.

In May, Google announced that Umoja’s terrestrial path was built in collaboration with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, to form a highly-scalable route through Africa, including access points that will allow other countries to take advantage of the network.

Charles Murito, Google regional director of government affairs and policy for Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to its economic impact report, Google estimates that artificial intelligence (AI) could increase SSA’s economy by over $30 billion over the next few years.

Last year, some parts of the continent started to see how generative AI is making a difference for small and medium businesses, by providing tools to help them to grow and gain efficiency. This is through Gemini − Google’s generative AI chatbot, formerly known as Bard.

In future, AI-powered tools are going to continue to help businesses and communities unlock more productivity, creativity and opportunities, says the report.

“The report shows that 76% of online adults in Sub-Saharan Africa identify as entrepreneurs. Google’s initiatives, such as the Google for Start-ups Accelerator and the Black Founders Fund, are providing crucial support to these entrepreneurs, helping them transform innovative ideas into successful businesses,” it states.

Through skills development programmes, such as developer scholarships and digital skills for Africa, Google trained over 6.5 million individuals in 2023, leading to a $7.8 billion increase in productivity.

Moreover, 60% of young adults in the region have used Google Search to apply for jobs in the last six months, reinforcing Google’s role in fostering career development, it states.

The report also highlights the importance of strengthening science, technology, engineering and mathematics education through collaboration across public and private sectors, ensuring the region’s workforce is equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in a digitally-driven economy.

Alex Okosi, MD of Google Africa, commented: “The opportunities for digital transformation in Sub-Saharan Africa are immense. We’re excited to be part of this journey, driving innovation and economic growth through our investments in connectivity, skills development and entrepreneurship.

“The impact we’re seeing today is just the beginning, and we’re committed to helping unlock the full potential of this dynamic region."