Google founders fund boosts SA’s tech ecosystem, says Malatsi

The founders of the 25 African start-ups who received $4 million from the Google for Start-ups Black Founders Fund in 2023.

The Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa: Black Founders programme plays an important role in investing in SA’s job creation and tech ecosystem, says communications minister Solly Malatsi.

Earlier this month, Google invited black-owned South African start-ups to apply for the hybrid accelerator programme, which will run until March 2025.

It will see 15 selected black tech start-ups each receive equity-free cash awards of up to $50 000 (over R1 million), cloud credit of $200 000 (R3.6 million), one-on-one training and networking with mentors to help address the unique challenges faced by each start-up.

According to Malatsi, the initiative is critical to helping entrepreneurs overcome barriers to funding and unlock their potential – at a time when innovation is driving economic growth.

“I’m inspired by Google’s commitment to our tech ecosystem and encourage every eligible founder to seize this chance. This fund is designed to directly address some of the key challenges faced by black founders, providing them with the tools they need to scale their businesses.

“Supporting black-owned tech start-ups is about more than just fostering innovation − it's about creating real opportunities for economic growth and, most importantly, jobs. By providing this targeted support, Google is helping black entrepreneurs accelerate their success, promote job creation and foster digital inclusion across South Africa.”

According to Google, since its inception, the fund has facilitated over $205 million in investor-start-up relations.

From accessible healthcare and efficient logistics, to innovative fintech solutions, the selected African start-ups are harnessing the power of technology to address some of Africa’s most pressing challenges, it notes.

The local edition of the programme is open to start-ups operating and headquartered in SA, which are building solutions for the African or global market, and have demonstrated significant market fit and growth potential.

To be eligible, start-ups must have at least one black South African founder with relevant experience, a strong and driven team, a live product that utilises or has the potential to utilise artificial intelligence (AI), and a compatibility with Google products and potential for leveraging them to grow.

Last year, three South African tech start-ups − Zinacare, HealthDart and Excel At Uni − were among the 25 African start-ups selected to receive a share of $4 million (R73 million) from the accelerator.

Malatsi highlights the important role played by local start-ups in contributing to the country’s digital economy and gross domestic product.

“These start-ups have the potential to transform communities by providing meaningful employment and driving digital inclusion. If your start-up is building innovative solutions, especially with AI potential, and you’re looking to take it to the next level, I strongly encourage you to apply for this programme.

“By growing their businesses, entrepreneurs will not only shape the future of tech in South Africa, but also help build a brighter future for countless South Africans,” he notes.

Applications for the Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa: Black Founders programme can be submitted here. Applications close on 14 October.