Google intros training pilot for SA community media

Google’s local language pilot programme will empower SA’s vernacular publishers.

The Google News Initiative (GNI) has introduced a local language pilot aimed at bringing digital and artificial intelligence ( AI ) training to community newsrooms.

This follows Google and YouTube establishing a combined R688 million media support package to fund national, community and vernacular media in SA.

Unveiled in Cape Town yesterday, the pilot, delivered in collaboration with the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) and the Daily Maverick, will provide training in five local languages: Afrikaans, English, isiXhosa, isiZulu and Sepedi.

The programme is a response to the systemic hurdles faced by community news publishers operating in underrepresented vernacular languages, such as limited resources and language barriers in mainstream technical training, says Google.

Speaking at the launch event, Presidency deputy minister Kenneth Morolong emphasised the critical role of local media in preserving culture and democracy.

“Community media speaks in the languages of our neighbourhoods. It tells our local stories, celebrates our cultures and gives voice to our shared hopes. It is not just a part of the community. It is the heartbeat of the community. By growing it, we grow stronger together.”

Shaik Imraan Subrathie, member of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, highlights that technology must bridge divides.

“This programme is designed to empower local newsrooms with the digital tools they need to scale production in indigenous languages, reach new audiences through optimised digital distribution, and build sustainable business models that protect the future of local reporting,” states Subrathie.

“We know that information is only truly accessible if it is available in the languages people speak, think and dream in. In South Africa, the digital divide isn’t just about data or devices, it’s about content.”

GNI is a global Google initiative that works with publishers and journalists to fight misinformation, share resources, and build a diverse and innovative news ecosystem.

From a business sustainability standpoint, the programme will explore diverse revenue streams, such as content licensing and event sponsorships, while emphasising an audience-centric model for long-term financial resilience, according to the company.

Journalists will be introduced to practical applications of Google Gemini and NotebookLM, providing hands-on training in prompting and image generation.

Philly Moilwa, MDDA board member, notes: “Community and small media remain the most immediate and trusted source of information for millions of South Africans, particularly the rural, peri-urban and marginalised communities. The programme recognises that sustainability, digital capability and editorial integrity must advance together if community media is to grow and adapt.”

Marianne Erasmus, Google news partner lead for Sub-Saharan Africa, points out that local journalism is a cornerstone of strong, informed communities.

“This initiative goes beyond technology; it’s about keeping community newsrooms viable, rebuilding audience trust, and helping local publishers develop resilient business models.”