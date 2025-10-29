Google SA commits R49m to AI, security upskilling

The R49 million funding reflects Google’s long-term commitment to supporting SA’s digital economy, it says.

Google has announced a $2.85 million (R49 million) funding injection through its philanthropic arm, Google.org, to support artificial intelligence (AI) skills development, education, online safety and cyber security in South Africa.

The announcement was made last night at AI Expo Africa, an AI and smart technology event that brings together thousands of enterprise buyers, suppliers and innovators each year.

The funding builds on Google’s AI skilling work announced earlier this year and focuses on expanding SA’s AI talent pipeline, while strengthening community safety through support for non-profit organisations and academic institutions.

Speaking at the event, Kabelo Makwane, country director for Google South Africa, said the funding reflects a long-term commitment to supporting the country’s digital transformation.

“This is about building capacity where it matters most − in our classrooms, our communities and our innovation spaces,” he said.

“By backing organisations that are already doing impactful work, we can help develop the skills and resilience needed to build a more secure and inclusive digital future.”

A large part of the funding focuses on advanced AI education at university level. FATE Foundation and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences have received $1.5 million to embed Google DeepMind’s AI Research Foundations Curriculum into universities across SA.

This initiative will give students and lecturers the skills and knowledge they need to drive innovation and research.

In addition, $350 000 will support the African Technology Forum AI Challenge, a programme designed to give young innovators hands-on experience in developing AI solutions for real-world problems in areas such as health and energy. This initiative aims to link students to real career opportunities, funding and networks.

Recognising that innovation must be built on a foundation of trust and safety, Google says it is also providing online safety and cyber security programmes.

Junior Achievement Africa, one of the continent’s largest youth economic empowerment organisations, will receive $500 000 to deliver culturally-relevant online safety programmes. Using Google’s Be Internet Awesome curriculum, Junior Achievement Africa will support youth, teachers and caregivers to strengthen digital literacy and online safety awareness across key markets.

Another $500 000 will go to the CyberSafe Foundation, which works to democratise access to cyber security and AI education. The funding will be used to provide training, technical support and critical security services to help protect community organisations from growing digital threats.

“AI has extraordinary potential to transform economies, but the real power lies in ensuring more people can participate and benefit,” Makwane added.

“By supporting trusted organisations across education and civil society, we can help build an AI ecosystem in South Africa that is inclusive, secure and globally competitive.”