Google pumps more investment into Joburg Cloud region

The Joburg cloud region has seen increasing demand from South African organisations that are adopting emerging technologies, says Google.

Google has invested a “significant amount” into its Johannesburg-based cloud region to support local enterprises and SMEs.

This was announced today at the official launch of the internet giant’s first Africa-based cloud region, which went live last January, taking on the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

The local Google Cloud region directly supports African businesses and multinational corporations operating on the African continent by providing access to technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, data analytics, and security.

Google owns and operates 29 data centres in 11 regions around the world.

The latest round of investment forms part of Google’s commitment to invest $1 billion over a period of five years, to boost Africa’s digital transformation – which was first announced in 2021.

Speaking at the media conference held on the side-lines of the event, Tara Brady, president of Google Cloud Europe, Middle East and Africa, explained that by bringing cloud and AI technologies closer to African businesses and developers, Google’s vision is to bring sustainable economic growth across the continent.

“We're excited to invest in skills and infrastructure, to accelerate the next generation of African innovators. There are a complexity of challenges facing this region. It is struck by over 50% of youth unemployment, productivity challenges and security challenges. However, these challenges are a potential for growth and innovation. Technology and AI can unlock the economy and the talent of this nation.

“While we can’t mention the amount, Google is investing in the cloud region, our own skills set, and there’s a huge investment going into universities and schools. How we break that down is going to be difficult, but I can assure you that a huge chunk of this investment is going to be dedicated to the cloud region.”

As the cloud market competition heats up in SA, data centre companies are increasingly building facilities in the country to address data residency and sovereignty concerns.

Since its local inception, Google says its cloud region has seen increasing demand from South African organisations that are adopting emerging technologies, such as AI, to drive innovation, improve efficiency and enhance customer experience.

It has also accelerated the African tech ecosystem, providing organisations with the resources they need to scale, innovate and compete in the global marketplace.

Also speaking at the event, communications minister Solly Malatsi added that Google Cloud’s investment is a valuable initiative and government’s role is to ensure that digital progress reaches all South Africans.

“Fostering a more equal and resilient economy where every South African, regardless of background or geography has a fair opportunity to thrive in the digital age is a top priority. We know that infrastructure alone is not enough; true digital transformation requires that all South Africans must have access to the tools and, most importantly, the right skills to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

“That is why our national strategy prioritises universal access, affordable data and comprehensive skills development. We look forward to collaborating with Google to look at how we can advance skills development, thereby ensuring that this investment has both an economic and social impact,” stated Malatsi.

Google's products and services in South Africa generated R118 billion in new revenue for local businesses, non-profits, publishers, creators and developers in 2023, according to the Google Economic Impact report.

This includes economic activity from services such as Google Search, Google Play, Android, YouTube, Google Cloud, Google Advertising and Google’s skills development initiatives.