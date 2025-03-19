Google to acquire Wiz in $32bn deal

Wiz will join Google Cloud once the deal is closed.

Google has signed an agreement to purchase global cloud security platform Wiz for $32 billion, subject to closing adjustments, in an all-cash transaction.

According to a statement, once the deal is closed, Wiz will join Google Cloud.

The acquisition represents an investment by Google Cloud to accelerate two growing trends in the artificial intelligence (AI) era: improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds, it says.

The increased role of AI and adoption of cloud services have dramatically changed the security landscape for customers, making cyber security increasingly important in defending against emerging risks and protecting national security, Google adds.

Wiz offers acloud-native application protection platformthat connects to all major clouds and code environments to help prevent cyber security incidents. Companies of all sizes, governments and public sector organisations use Wiz to protect what they build and run in the cloud.

“Today, businesses and governments that run in the cloud are looking for even stronger security solutions, and greater choice in cloud computing providers,” comments Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google.

“Together, Google Cloud and Wiz will turbo-charge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds.”

The combination of Google Cloud and Wiz will improve how security is designed, operated and automated − providing an end-to-end security platform for customers, of all types and sizes, in the AI era, says Google.

Wiz’s customers include Agoda, Avery Dennison, BMW, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Mars, Plaid, Priceline, Salesforce and Slack.

Its products will continue to be available across all major clouds, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud, and will be offered to customers through partner security solutions, notes the statement.

Assaf Rappaport, co-founder and CEO of Wiz, says: “Wiz and Google Cloud are committed to continue supporting and protecting customers across all major clouds, helping keep them safe and secure wherever they operate.

“This is an exciting moment for our company, but an even more important one for customers and partners, as this acquisition will bolster our mission to improve security and prevent breaches by providing additional resources and deep AI expertise.”

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.