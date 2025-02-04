Sophos completes $859m acquisition of Secureworks

Sophos has acquired Secureworks to bolster product portfolios.

Cyber security firm Sophos has completed its acquisition of New York-listed Secureworks.

The companies made headlines in October 2024 when the deal was first announced and emphasised that it would deliver “an unparalleled security operations platform”.

Sophos, backed by software investment firm Thoma Bravo, intends to integrate solutions from both companies into a broader security portfolio for all small, mid-sized and enterprise customers. The cyber security company claims to support over 28 000 organisations globally.

Secureworks was acquired by Dell for $612 million in 2016. Its flagship product, Taegis, is a cloud-based XDR solution that combines security analytics and threat intelligence.

The deal – which means Secureworks’ common stock has ceased trading on Nasdaq – combines AI-driven security platforms powered by automated prevention, detection and response solutions.

Sophos X-Ops, the company’s advanced threat response joint task force, is also expanding its threat intelligence and security services capabilities with the addition of the Secureworks Counter Threat Unit, security operations and advisory teams.

The acquisition is expected to support Sophos’ global community of resellers, managed service providers and managed security services providers – including expanding their reach and enhancing operational scalability.

Joe Levy, CEO of Sophos, said: “The market is embracing MDR as a clear means to deliver positive cyber security outcomes, and this has meant rapid growth in the category.”

Levy underlined the company’s competencies in ransomware detection, malware analysis and threat actor tradecraft.

“These defences are augmented by Sophos’ native AI and embedded in our MDR, endpoint, network, e-mail and cloud security to more effectively neutralise and stop threats. With the integration of Secureworks, our expanded services and product portfolio will include identity threat detection and response, next-gen security information and event management and managed risk, all in a single, open platform.”

In a statement, the companies said their respective sales and customer experience groups will operate to support existing customers, assist with renewals and develop current and new business opportunities.

Under the terms of the agreement, Secureworks shareholders, including Dell Technologies, will receive $8.50 per share in cash. This represents a 28% premium to the unaffected 90-day volume-weighted average price.