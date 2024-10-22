Sophos to acquire Secureworks in $859m all-cash deal

Sophos has announced its intention to acquire Secureworks and merge their product portfolios.

Cyber security firm Sophos will acquire New York-listed Secureworks, a subsidiary of Dell Technologies, in an all-cash deal valued at $859 million. Sophos is backed by software investment firm Thoma Bravo.

Secureworks was acquired by Dell for $612 million in 2016. Its flagship product, Taegis, is a cloud-based XDR solution that combines security analytics and threat intelligence.

Announcing the deal, Sophos said it intends to combine its own experience in providing managed security services and end-to-end security solutions with Secureworks’ security operations expertise. The integration of the two portfolios is expected to deliver advanced managed detection and response (MDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) solutions to a global customer base.

Sophos said it will also expand its current portfolio with new offerings such as identity detection and response, next-gen SIEM, operational technology security and enhanced vulnerability risk prioritisation.

Secureworks shareholders, including Dell Technologies, will receive $8.50 per share in cash.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.