Google opens applications for Hustle Academy 2025

Google has opened applications for the 2025 edition of its Hustle Academy programme, which aims to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across SA, Kenya and Nigeria.

Despite their critical role in driving Africa’s economic growth,SMEs across the continent often face significant hurdles, says Google. Limited access to funding, inadequate business resources and a lack of specialised skills hinder their ability to scale and thrive.

Google notes its Hustle Academy directly addresses these challenges by providing practical training, expert mentorship and a robust entrepreneurial network, enabling SMEs to overcome obstacles and unlock their full potential.

“We are thrilled to launch the 2025 Hustle Academy, continuing our commitment to empowering African entrepreneurs,” says Kristy Grant, head of B2B marketing, Google SSA.

"This year, we are reinforcing our focus on AI-powered business training, enabling SMEs to leverage cutting-edge technology for growth. We are also excited to bring back 'Hustle Academy Brings You', featuring inspiring stories from successful African business leaders.”

Since 2022, Google's Hustle Academy has provided support to the over 15 000 SMEs that have completed the boot camp. The 2025 programme will further equip entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to scale their businesses in today's digital landscape, adds Google.

The free five-day virtual Hustle Academy 2025 boot camp will provide participants with in-depth training on:

AI integration: Learning how to incorporate AI into operations, marketing and customer engagement.

Core business fundamentals: Covering business strategy, financial management, digital marketing and leadership development.

To be eligible, SMEs must have been operating for at least one year in Kenya, Nigeria or SA, and be seeking to expand their business. Participants will also benefit from mentorship, practical case studies and networking opportunities.

Complementing the boot camp, the new season of the “Hustle Academy Brings You” will feature conversations with African entrepreneurs, includingAdenike Ogunlesi, founder and chief responsibility officer, Ruff 'n' Tumble; Brian Jura, founder and CEO, Home 254 Apparel; and Foluso Ogunwale, founder of i-Fitness Gym and Wellness Centre.

These episodes, available on the Google Africa YouTube channel, will offer insights into the challenges and successes of building businesses in Africa.

Interested SMEs can apply for Google Hustle Academy 2025 here.