Google renames Bard, intros Gemini mobile app

Gemini is evolving to become more than just an AI language model, says Google.

Google has renamed its ChatGPT competitor, Bard, to Gemini, and announced a new Gemini mobile app for both Android and iOS.

First announced in February 2023, Bard has the ability to interact in conversational dialogue form, allowing users to ask questions and receive detailed answers, similar to Microsoft’s generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) chatbot, ChatGPT.

Gemini is a family of multi-modal large language models developed by Google’s AI research laboratory, Google DeepMind, and optimised for three different sizes: ultra, pro and nano.

Gemini can connect with Google apps like Gmail, Maps, and YouTube, making it easy to formulate texts, e-mails, voice, images and other content.

According to a statement released by the internet giant yesterday, Gemini is evolving to become more than just an AI model, and will now form part of Google’s ecosystem — from the products used by millions of people globally, to the APIs and platforms which help developers and businesses innovate.

As part of the new Gemini mobile app offering, Gemini has been integrated with Bard and enhanced with new capabilities to form Gemini Advanced, which collaborates with the Google AI portfolio.

Gemini Advanced is now available on the app as part of a new Google One AI Premium Plan for R429/month. The subscription gives users access to Google latest AI offerings. Subscribers will also receive 2TB of cloud storage.

“We’re starting to roll out a new mobile experience for Gemini and Gemini Advanced with a Gemini app on Android and in the Google app on iOS, starting today in English in the US only, coming to South Africa in English next week,” says Sundar Pichai CEO of Google.

“With Gemini on the phone, users can type, talk or add an image for all kinds of help while they’re on the go. They can take a picture of their flat tyre and ask for instructions, generate a custom image for a dinner party invitation or ask for help writing a difficult text message. It’s an important first step in building a true AI assistant — one that is conversational, multi-modal and helpful.”

Android users can opt in to their Gemini mobile app from Google Assistant, and then access Gemini app.

On iPhones, users can access Gemini in the Google app.

“We continue to take a bold and responsible approach to bringing this technology to the world. And, to mitigate issues like unsafe content or bias, we’ve built safety into our products in accordance with our AI Principles. Before launching Gemini Advanced, we conducted extensive trust and safety checks,” states Google.