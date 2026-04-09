Governance: Where IT value goes to die

Lungile Mginqi, digital transformation strategist.

Spotless board pack: green hiding everything that matters. Years of routine: nod, note, offline, park, move on.

But this time, the new chairman breaks the pattern and she asks: Can we articulate the enterprise rules for IT, decision rights by threshold, the non-negotiable principles, where trade-offs close, what escalates, and the value-cost evidence guardrails that prove value is protected and trigger stop-rules when economics break?

The question lands hard. The CEO strips it to its core and three questions surface:

At what spend and risk thresholds does the CIO have full freedom to execute and what triggers escalation to exco or the board?

thresholds does the have full freedom to execute and what triggers escalation to exco or the board? What are the non-negotiable IT principles preventing tool sprawl and vendor lock-in and who can approve exceptions on what proof?

Why do I get 10 different versions of IT priority depending on who I ask and what value are we moving for what cost, with finance in the room?

And once those are on the table, the pressure-test questions follow: What evidence is decision-grade at each threshold so “green” means proof, not opinion? And if the evidence doesn’t land or unit economics break what do we stop next quarter, and who has the authority to stop it?

The room is still processing when the CFO goes quiet. He can’t state the IT value-cost contract: the value promised at what costs, or what stops when the economics break. The CIO feels it too: will these questions slow us down or finally make us move fast? He reminds himself: “Speed without governance is drift in a fast car.”

If we want governance that protects value, control must be tangible not cosmetic.

What executives call “speed” is usually just frictionless escalation‑avoidance, right until ambiguity becomes rework and programmes you can’t stop. Real speed is value delivered inside a cost and risk appetite, with the courage to stop spend when unit economics break or exposure exceeds tolerance.

The CEO leans forward, patience gone. “That’s why King Vs apply‑and‑explain bar matters. We can’t govern with intent, language, or green packs. We’ll be judged by evidence, controls at the right materiality, and decisions explained when value was at risk.”

Governance, he continues, is a decision-and-evidence system that protects value: explicit decision rights, constraints shaped by non-negotiable principles, and proof demanded before spending. If a rule can’t be traced to value protected or loss avoided, it’s theatre.

He scans the room. “So, before we fix governance, we need to identify myths that keeps governance broken.”

Three myths keep governance broken:

Myth 1: “If we escalate everything, we’re in control.”

Thresholds set too low turn execution into permission-seeking. Escalation isn’t control; clarity is, clear decision rights, defined thresholds and evidence.

Myth 2: “More committees equal more control.”

Committees without decision rights produce minutes, not outcomes. If no one can stop work, you don’t have governance, you have administration.

Myth 3: “Green means ready.”

Green isn’t evidence. Green without a baseline, a unit-cost signal, or a stop-rule is permission to overspend politely.

The CEO scans the room. “That’s how governance becomes theatre. If we want governance that protects value, control must be tangible not cosmetic.” He continues: “So, what must be true for governance to work?”

Decision rights and escalation are written and enforced enterprise-wide.

If no one can point to a single ruleset for who decides what and when issues escalate priorities multiply and accountability becomes optional.

Non-negotiable enterprise IT principles constrain drift.

Principles remove preference, prevent sprawl and lock-in-by-accident, and curb architecture-by-personality while preserving safe speed. Reward exceptions, and drift becomes the operating model.

Evidence has a minimum standard and a single spine.

Define the proof baseline, unit-cost signals, adoption and stop-rules, keep it in one spine, review it on cadence, and record decisions and assumptions in the decision and assumption ledger. When truth scatters across decks and side channels, governance becomes storytelling.

The CEO pauses. “And these commitments mean nothing unless they’re wired into the artefacts we actually run, not the ones we admire.”

The four anchors: Governance posture in four artefacts

The CIO nods, unimpressed. “If you want governance that protects value, don’t stack more committees. Give me the four artefacts this enterprise truly runs on.”

He spells out the decision chain: the board sets the spine; group exco owns the value-cost contract; the IT steering committee closes trade-offs; IT executes.

Blur that chain and priorities multiply, spend becomes a negotiation, and value leaks while everyone stays ‘busy’. He pauses. “These anchors are the paperwork of power. Without them, governance is theatre.” Then he names the four artefacts that must exist:

Anchor 1: Board IT terms of reference - the spine

Materiality thresholds, escalation triggers, decision rights (RACI/RAPID) and minimum evidence standards. When the spine is vague, decisions shift offline, rework becomes normal.

Anchor 2: Value-cost guardrails - the lifeblood

The value-cost contract: how run / protect / improve / innovate is business priority funded, what cost appetite means in unit terms, which unit-cost signals must improve, and the stop-rules that apply when economics break.

Anchor 3: Enterprise IT principles - the skeleton

Non-negotiables with teeth: standardisation guardrails, platform bias, rent / buy / build logic, and explicit exception rules who decides, for how long, on what proof. Without a skeleton, exceptions harden into permanent debt.

Anchor 4: IT steering committee charter - the ligaments

Where trade-offs close: what ITSC decides, what escalates and the default gate, scale / fix / stop so capital isn’t sprayed across politics.

The CIO looks around the table. “Anchors set the rules of the game. The A-E Cycle tells us whether we can play it without leaking value.”

The A-E Cycle: Turning anchors into a decision engine

The CIO keeps it operational. “Those anchors are posture,” he says. “Performance is whether we can run them as a decision engine, fast, disciplined, evidence-based.”

He looks at the “speed at all costs” crowd. “This doesn’t slow us down. Velocity collapses when governance can’t close decisions, burn down exceptions, or prove outcomes. Evidence accelerates speed, removing argument, forcing accountability, and eliminating the ambiguity that drags organisations into delay and rework.”

“The A-E Cycle isn’t a project plan,” he continues. “It’s a quarterly engine that turns the anchors into a closed loop: rules - baselines - 90-day closure - decision gate - enforced cadence.”

Aim: Lock the rules that protect value: Decision rights by materiality, escalation thresholds, non-negotiable principles, minimum evidence standards, and explicit stop-rules when unit economics break.

Build: Baseline the truth in one view: where priorities diverge, where exceptions are accumulating, where audit findings repeat, where “green” has no proof, and which value leaks matter most (delay, rework, outages, penalties).

Construct: Commit the 90-day closure plan: Named owners, dated proof points, and kill-switch conditions. Reduce exception load, close repeat findings, and hard-wire controls into how work flows, not into decks.

Decide: Run a decision gate with finance and exco: SCALE / FIX / STOP. Record the decision, assumptions and stop-rules, and attach the evidence required for the next gate.

Embed: Make it stick weekly signals, monthly evidence review, and visible exception burn-down. If exceptions don’t shrink, you are not governing, you are negotiating.

The CIO closes with a commitment. “My next deck will be evidence, value, cost-based, stop-rules, proof. If I can’t bring that, we are not governing. We are performing.”

Closing provocation: The board evidence test

The chairman closes the pack. “Next meeting, I don’t want narratives. I want proof. Before we approve the next quarter’s spend, three questions go on the table:

“When priorities conflict, can you show who decides, at what materiality threshold, and the escalation path or do we let power decide offline?

“For our top bets, can you show the baseline and target outcome, the unit-cost signal, and the minimum evidence standard or are you asking the board to fund belief?

“When someone claims a ‘strategic exception’, do we have the principles and authority to say ‘no’ and an evidence trail that proves we enforced that ‘no’ in the last 90 days?”

She looks around the table. “Answer those with proof and we have enterprise governance. If we can’t, we have theatre, expensive, polite and lethal to value.”