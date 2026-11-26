Khetan Gajjar, EMEA Field Chief Technology Officer at Mimecast.

A proliferation of AI agents and shadow AI is driving organisations to seek control over which agents are running, who deployed them and what sensitive data they can access. Treating AI governance one tool at a time is no longer sustainable.

This is according to experts addressing a webinar hosted by Mimecast in partnership with ITWeb.

Growing risk

Khetan Gajjar, EMEA Field Chief Technology Officer at Mimecast, said: “We are in a new era in terms of enterprises starting to use generative AI tools and AI agents, and being able to govern them is becoming critically important. The agent deployment wave is already here – IDC says we are on track to hit a billion agents by 2029. Already we are seeing agents taking up to 217 billion autonomous actions per day.”

However, while AI agents now sign in, access files and execute tasks on behalf of employees, frequently without explicit authorisation or oversight, most organisations lack visibility into which agents are running, who deployed them and what sensitive data they can access, he said.

A poll of webinar attendees found that 71% could not name every agent in their organisation.

Gajjar said most organisations have chosen to give agents the identity of the people running them in order to govern them and mitigate the risk of sensitive data being exposed.

“It is important to understand that they access data on behalf of humans, but not necessarily in the way humans do. Unfortunately, agentic AI accelerates the speed of data exfiltration, operates millions of data points in a single workflow, and uses API calls and system-to-system traffic, which is harder to correlate. And because of the speed, pace and rate at which AI operates, it is hard to pick up anomalous behaviour,” he said.

In addition, shadow AI, used by around 80% of employees, creates blind spots for security teams. More than half of employees admit to sharing sensitive data with AI, he said.

Gajjar noted: “The context of the user and the agents they operate changes everything: 8% of employees generate 80% of the risk. Being able to understand who that 8% is will allow you to govern corporate data and allow other employees to operate relatively unencumbered.”

He said that when governing the use of data, most organisations tend to have an ‘all-or-nothing’ approach. “With AI, this means the organisation either gives full approval or blocks all access. Other options that many organisations have had success with are conditional approval, redirect to use an approved tool, scoped access and time-boxed pilots within a fixed window, followed by a review,” he said.

Governing AII agents

Gajjar said: “AI models change regularly, but the data they reach does not. Controlling each iteration and tool is like a game of whack-a-mole. The framework we have found works very well is to govern the data and the human, so that while the tools may change, you still have the right framework in place.”

He highlighted Mimecast’s four-step practical governance model to discover, govern, detect and resolve AI risk across systems automatically, with Mimecast Incydr.

Gajjar explained: “Mimecast Incydr enables a graded set of controls, rather than an ‘allow/block’ approach. Instead of a blanket data loss prevention policy that blocks everyone and stalls productivity, the graded controls range from a user nudge to quarantining the endpoint.”

Mikhaeel Booker, Cybersecurity Expert at Mimecast, demonstrated how Mimecast Incydr protects data from risky agents and their owners, by allowing organisations to see every file movement across endpoint, browser, cloud, e-mail and now Al agents, scored by who did it and where it went.

He said: “The AI inventory tools show if AI is sanctioned, and who can use it. You can see each user, what tools they are using, and whether the user is on a watchlist, with additional notes such as whether they have accepted a position with a competitor. You can also see copy and pastes and where they are moving data to. We can also allow them to view which departments are using what agents, and see and update the AI rulebooks," he said.

Mikhaeel Booker

Assessing AI agent risk

Gajjar highlighted six questions organisations should put to IT, governance and security teams to determine the extent of their AI agent risk: Do we have a current list of AI agents and tools, with an owner for each? Who sits on our AI council, and is legal in the room? Can we say ‘yes – if’, instead of only yes or no? How long does an approval take, and who is working around it? Which of our vendors added AI features this year? And have we rehearsed an incident where an AI tool misbehaves?

To learn more about how Mimecast helps organisations mitigate AI agent risk, click here.