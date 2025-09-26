Government, academics, thought leaders to unpack the future of work at annual dialogue

Tseliso Mohlomi, senior director at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Institute for the Future of Work.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau; Director-General of the Department of the DSTI, Dr Mlungisi Cele; ICASA Chairperson Mothibi Ramusi; and academic and industry thought leaders will be among the dignitaries debating the future of work at the 4th Annual Future of Work National Dialogue next month.

The event, to be staged on 1-2 October at The Maslow, in Pretoria, will be hosted by Tshwane University of Technology’s Institute for the Future of Work (IFOW).

Key themes at this year’s National Dialogue will be the impact of AI on work and employment, Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy, and South Africa’s global competitiveness in a new era.

AI and innovation in focus

On day one of the event, Prof Tinyiko Maluleke, VC at Tshwane University of Technology, will deliver an opening address on "Repositioning Africa in the global order through innovation"; while Dr Mmaki Jantjies, Group Executive: Innovation and Transformation at Telkom SA, will deliver a keynote on "Artificial Intelligence and Africa’s Future: Problems, Promises and Pathways to Global Competitiveness".

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore will examine "Artificial Intelligence and Sustainable Development: Pathways to Resolving Africa's Development Challenges"; and Emma Ruttkamp-Bloem, Head of the Department of Philosophy at the University of Pretoria and lead of the AI ethics group at the South African Centre for AI Research (CAIR), will speak on "Principles to Practice: Building Ethical and Responsible AI Governance".

A panel discussion will also deep dive into "AI and Africa’s Sustainable Future: Implications, Risks and Opportunities".

STI policy and competitiveness in the spotlight

Dr Mlungisi Cele, Director-General of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), will speak on "Aligning Industrial and STI Policies for a Globally Competitive and Inclusive Future".

A keynote by Dr Alejandro Lavopa, Research and Industrial Policy Officer at UNIDO, will cover "Industrialisation, Innovation and Competitiveness: Aligning Africa’s STI Policies for Global Competitiveness".

Dr Stavros Nicolaou, Group Senior Executive at Aspen Pharmacare, will examine "Industrial and STI Policy Alignment: What Business Needs to Compete Globally"; Ayabonga Cawe, Chief Commissioner at ITAC, will discuss "Global Trade Essentials: Policies and Practices for Competitive Advantage in the Digital Era".

ICASA Chairperson Mothibi Ramusi will speak on "Bridging the Divide: Regulatory Pathways to Skills and Universal Technology Access"; and Dr Nompumelelo Oboko, CEO of SACNASP, will give a talk entitled "Streamlining R&D Policies: Accelerating Global Competitiveness".

Also on day one, a panel discussion will focus on the topic "Catalysing Growth: Intentional Use of Emerging Technologies to Propel Africa Forward".

Minister Tau’s keynote address on day two of the dialogue will cover the "Intersection of Policy and Technology: Capacity Building for Global Competitiveness".

Social impact and innovation

Day two of the Future of Work National Dialogue will focus on driving innovation and competitiveness in South Africa.

Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa, CEO of Naspers South Africa, will offer the business perspective on "Building Capacity for South Africa's Global Competitiveness"; and Prof Bonang Mohale, Chancellor of the University of Free State, will speak on "Building a Social Compact for Global Competitiveness".

Anita Nel, Chief Director: Innovation and Commercialisation at Stellenbosch University, will deliver an address entitled "Building Africa’s Innovation Ecosystem: Universities, Incubators, and Industry Collaboration".

Dr Moloko Mathipa-Mdakane, Information Scientist at the CSIR, will speak on "Innovation in Action: Moving Research from Lab to Global Market"; followed by a "SabiNano Case Study: Moving Research from Lab to Global Market", delivered by Prof Sabelo Mhlanga, Founder and CEO at SabiNano.

Dr Suraya Adam, Project Head at GIZ, will outline "Future Skills Pathways: Enabling Youth Employability in a Digital Economy", while a panel discussion will look at how to "Unlock the Demand Side and Enabling Youth Transitions through Public-Private Collaboration"; and Abey Kgotle, Executive HR Director at Mercedes Benz, will speak on "Scaling Auto Sector Startups: Unlocking Access to Markets and Funding".

Describing this year’s Future of Work National Dialogue as pivotal in helping shape the future of work in South Africa, Tseliso Mohlomi, Senior Director of TUT’s IFOW, says the event agenda has been designed to address burning topics and highlight practical solutions in an environment rapidly being transformed by technology.