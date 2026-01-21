Govt departments unite to enhance maths, science education

Maths and science play a vital role in unlocking further opportunities for young people.

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Department of Basic Education have committed to strengthening their partnership to improve mathematics and science pass rates.

This is according to science, technology and innovation minister Blade Nzimande, noting the collaboration will also enhance the quality of teaching of those subjects in schools.

Says Nzimande: “We cannot hope to have high-quality science if we provide our young people with poor-quality education. Similarly, we cannot hope to have high-quality education if we produce poor-quality science. You simply cannot have one without the other.

“In fact, all of the technologies that have changed our lives in the last 30 years − such as smartphones, electric and self-driving cars , drones, search engines, WiFi and GPS − would not have existed had it not been for the interdependence between education and science.”

The National Senior Certificate examination results show the matric class of 2025 achieved an 88% pass rate, the highest in the history of SA. The pass rate for maths and science pales in comparison.

The maths pass rate dropped from 69% to 64% in 2025. In science, the pass rate rose marginally from 76% in 2024 to 77% in 2025.

Maths and science are considered gateway subjects that provide learners with opportunities to access science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) ICT sector career pathways. It is also where employment opportunities are increasingly available.

During his tenure, Nzimande has repeatedly advocated for improved quality of maths and science education in public schools.

The minister says the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation has prioritised producing materials focused on careers in science, engineering and technology, which are distributed to schools and communities.

“Our department also supports talent identification in STEM, where we support learner participation in STEMI [science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation] Olympiads and fairs, such as the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.”

Similarly, the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority(CHIETA)has stressed the importance of ensuring equitable access to high-quality maths and science education, particularly for learners in rural and under-resourced communities.

CHIETA highlights that these subjects are vital for careers in science-based industries, and addressing persistent gaps requires collaborative, targeted support that extends beyond the classroom.

“The matric class of 2025 reminds us that talent is evenly distributed, but opportunity is not,” says Yershen Pillay, CEO of CHIETA.

“If South Africa is serious about building a future-ready workforce, we must continue investing in mathematics and science support that creates real pathways from school into scarce and critical skills sectors.”

According to CHIETA, the matric results are an important national milestone, but also reflect the strength of the systems that support learners along their educational journey.

“The achievements of the class of 2025 reaffirm the importance of targeted STEM interventions to ensure that every learner, regardless of their background, can realise their full academic and career potential.”