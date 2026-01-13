Spotlight on matric class maths, science passes

The NSC report shows the mathematics pass rate dropped from 69% to 64% in 2025.

South Africa’s Department of Basic Education (DBE) plans to work alongside provincial departments to boost mathematics uptake among learners.

This was revealed by director-general at the Department of Basic Education (DBE) Hubert Mathanzima Mweli, presenting the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam results technical report yesterday.

Maths participation, which is the number of candidates that wrote the subject in matric last year, sits at 34.1% overall, with the majority opting for mathematical literacy.

The DBE classifies mathematics into three streams, namely pure mathematics, technical mathematics and mathematical literacy.

“We have to grow the uptake of mathematics and technical mathematics to reduce the numbers of mathematical literacy,” said Mathanzima. “Mathematical literacy is important for social use, for example, to manage their personal lives effectively. However, we need more learners taking up mathematics and technical mathematics.”

Mathematics and physical science are considered gateway subjects that provide learners with opportunities to access science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) / ICT sector career pathways. It is also an area littered with employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

However, uptake and passes in these subjects have increasingly been cited as an area of concern over last few years.

In 2025, the pass rate for both subjects showed mixed results.

The mathematics pass rate dropped from 69% to 64% in 2025, presenting a 5.1% decline. Physical science was up marginally from 76% in 2024, to 77% in 2025.

In terms of number of distinctions achieved, there were 4 897 for mathematics in 2025, which was a drop from last year’s 9 752. In the case of physical science, distinctions were 3 865 in 2025, while 5 680 were recorded in 2024.

DBE minister Siviwe Gwarube commented: “As we celebrate, we do so with clear eyes. The next phase is about deeper mastery – especially in gateway subjects. It is about increasing the number of learners taking and excelling in mathematics, physical science and other gateway subjects with support, so opportunity expands without quality collapsing.”

Department of Basic Education minister, Siviwe Gwarube. [Photograph by DBE]

Speaking to public broadcaster SABC, Hendrick Makaneta, director at the Foundation for Education and Social Justice Africa, urged the department to step up efforts to address the issue of maths and science uptake.

“The trends in international mathematics and science studies have consistently shown that South Africa continues to be at the bottom of the list, in comparison to other countries across the globe. For us, this is cause for concern and must be addressed.

“Despite facing austerity measure, government needs to take drastic action to improve the quality of education, especially in township and rural schools.”

All time high

Overall, the NSC examination results show the matric class of 2025 achieved the highest pass rate in the history of South Africa, at 88%.

The national pass rate represents an increase of approximately 0.7 percentage points from 2024.

More than 900 000 full time and part time candidates wrote the matric examinations at approximately 6 000 centres across the country, making it the largest cohort to sit for the NSC exams. Of these, over 656 000 learners successfully passed.

Congratulating the Class of 2025, the minister acknowledged their resilience and determination.

“To the class of 2025, I say congratulations on a record-breaking 88% pass rate. You have shown resilience – not only in these examinations, but across years of learning in a country that has asked much of you. South Africa sees you.

“And to the learners of our no-fee schools: you have shown the country what is possible. You have proven that talent lives everywhere and that when we strengthen the roots, hope becomes an outcome, not a slogan.”

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education says it welcomes the “marginal increase” in the pass rate achieved by the 2025 grade 12 cohort, attributing the steady year-on-year improvement to the solid foundation laid by previous administrations.

While the 88% is commendable, the committee highlighted the need for a concerted effort to address the sluggish uptake and throughput in STEM subjects. “We welcome the increase, especially as it reflects the maturity of the system and work done by the department over the past few years,” says portfolio committee chairperson Joy Maimela.

“But the low uptake and throughput in STEM subjects continue to limit the country’s drive towards economic growth, technological development and global competitiveness. The committee agrees with the Department of Basic Education that efforts should be directed towards establishing a technical school in every district to help drive growth in these subjects.”

The committee also welcomed the overall improvement in performance, noting that the 2025 cohort began their high school journey during the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a significant impact on teaching and learning. Furthermore, the committee welcomed the progress made across all districts, with every district achieving performance above 80%.

“The enormous work put in by all stakeholders, including teachers, parents and district officials, has been central to this cohort achieving this important milestone in their basic education journey. May these gains be doubled in the coming years to ensure that our young people receive quality basic education,” notes Maimela.



