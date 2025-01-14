Alarm over huge decline in maths, science matriculants

Foundational knowledge gaps hinder learners' ability to grasp more complex maths concepts in higher grades.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results show the class of 2024 achieved the highest matric pass rate in the history of South Africa, at 87.3%.

However, concerns have been raised over the decreasing student participation in mathematics and physical science.

Announcing the results last night, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said in 2024, a total of 615 429 learners passed the NSC – more than any other time in the country’s history.

The total number of full-time pupils who wrote matric in 2024 rose to 705 291, up from the 691 152 in 2023.

SA’s national pass rate for the NSC exams increased from 82.9% in 2023, to 87.3% in 2024 − the biggest year-on-year improvement in the past five years.

The class of 2024 achieved 319 651 distinctions, with nearly half of the learners who wrote the NSC examinations receiving a Bachelor pass.

However, the two subjects considered to be the key building blocks for entry into the ICT sector − mathematics and physical science – delivered a mixed bag of results.

In 2024, 69.1% of learners passed mathematics − an increase from 63.5% in 2023, while 75.6% of learners passed physical science − a decrease from 76.2% in 2023.

The minister expressed concerns over the significant 12 338 drop in the number of candidates who registered for mathematics, at 255 762 in 2024, compared to the 268 100 students enrolled for the subject in 2023.

Physical science saw a decrease by almost 7 000 students who wrote in 2024, compared to 2023, while the number of candidates enrolled for life sciences fell more than 5 850 year-on-year.

Gwarube explained: “While the number and percentage of learners achieving distinctions in mathematics increased in 2024 from 2023, the number and percentage of learners achieving distinctions in physical sciences has dropped.

“The improvement in performance in mathematics is encouraging. However, the decreasing participation rates in these key subjects, and the decrease in performance in physical science, highlight the urgent need to improve foundational literacy and numeracy to ensure our schooling system produces learners who are confident and capable enough to choose and excel in maths and science subjects throughout their schooling career.”

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube.

Addressing members of the media on the side-lines of the matric results announcement, Department of Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli also sounded the alarm on the decrease in the number of learners who take up accounting, physical science and mathematics.

“The provinces that are doing well in mathematics and accounting, we see that the enrolment there is very low. So, they need to increase their enrolment numbers. These trends could have dire implications for the country's academic landscape and economic future.

“We also need to do something to improve the enrolment of technical subjects. We need to move towards 60% and 70% of learners writing technical subjects, and fewer learners doing academic subjects. These are the trends of the best-performing economies in the world,” Mweli commented.

Professor Lydia Mavuru, head of department: mathematics, science and technology education at the University of Johannesburg, is of the view that while the 5.6% improvement in the maths pass rate is commendable, it remains insufficient, given that maths is a critical gateway subject for economic development.

Greater efforts and targeted strategies are urgently needed to ensure more substantial progress in this pivotal area, she asserts.

“Several factors contribute to the persistently dissatisfactory pass rates in mathematics, with two notable issues standing out.

“First, significant foundational knowledge gaps hinder learners' ability to grasp and apply more complex mathematical concepts in higher grades. These gaps often stem from inadequate teaching methodologies, or insufficient reinforcement of basic skills at earlier educational stages. Second, poor learner attitudes towards mathematics remain a persistent barrier,” notes Mavuru.

The 0.6% decline in the physical science pass rate is also a significant concern, especially given the critical role this subject plays in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, she adds.

“Physical science serves as a foundational discipline for numerous STEM careers. A decline in performance in such a key subject signals potential challenges in producing a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly-evolving, technology-driven economy.

‘Urgent measures are required to address this decline and safeguard the future of STEM education and its contributions to national progress.”

Moira de Roche, non-executive director of the Institute of IT Professionals SA and chairperson of the IFIP International Professional Practice Partnership, points out poor teaching and not enough conceptual understanding at the foundation stages resulted in dissatisfactory matric mathematics results over the years.

More must be done to address this probable gap long before matric, she notes.

“I suppose an increase in the mathematics pass rate is better than a decrease, but the increase is not material. I also think that the number of learners who dropped out from Grade One to Grade 12 (over 500 000) is much more concerning. Many things can be learned without the need for tuition, but maths is one thing that must be taught until learners ‘get it’. Physical science is easier to learn than maths, so learners must be encouraged to explore the topic at all ages. This will prepare them better for Grades 10 to 12,” she states.

According to De Roche, good teachers must be made available to all learners, and teachers must explore the use of generative artificial intelligence to improve teaching, and also ensure learners know how to use it to assist them in their studies.