Govt unveils evidence-driven digital tool to fight GBVF

To mark National Women’s Day, the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) unveiled a digital living evidence map dedicated to addressing gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The map has been launched in collaboration with the Pan-African Collective for Evidence, according to a statement.

The DPME says the digital tool has been developed to support pillar six of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, which focuses on strengthening research and information management.

It notes that this means SA now has a centralised, continuously-updated gender evidence base, bringing together academic studies, community-based knowledge, evaluations and government data in one accessible interface.

“To end GBVF, we need to understand what works, for whom and why,” says Maropene Ramokgopa, minister in the Presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation.

“This platform gives us the power to base decisions on evidence rather than assumptions. The living evidence map is co-produced in partnership with researchers, civil society and government departments, and powered by ChatEIDM, an AI engine that allows users to interact with the data in real-time.”

The Commission for Gender Equality has described GBVF in SA as one of the worst scourges facing the country’s democracy, adding that despite the National Strategic Plan adopted in 2020 to address GBVF, the number of reported cases continues to rise.

According to Statistics SA, one in three women aged 16 and older has experienced physical violence, while one in five has been sexually abused.

According to the statement, the map is designed to support policymakers crafting targeted interventions, civil society organisations seeking evidence-informed strategies, researchers and evaluators identifying gaps and trends, as well as the broader public interested in understanding the scope and solutions to GBVF.

Ramokgopa notes the launch is not just about technology, but about action. “It is a tool for action, a tool for justice, and a tool that puts survivors first.

“We will not end GBVF with words alone. We need evidence, accountability and the courage to act. Wathint’ Abafazi, Wathint’ Imbokodo.”