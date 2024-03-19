Govt’s community WiFi hotspots rollout misses target

A total of 231 WiFi hotspots have been connected in the 2023/24 financial year.

The communications ministry, through its entity Broadband Infraco (BBI), connected 231 community WiFi hotspots in various district municipalities in the 2023/24 financial year.

This is despite pronouncements that it will deploy nearly 10 000 WiFi hotspots across the country during the period under review.

In his budget vote speech last year, communications minister Mondli Gungubele revealed his department’s plans to deploy 9 900 hotspots in 16 districts across the country, with the aim to reach 80% connectivity by 2024.

Responding toDemocratic Alliance MP Tsholofelo Motshidi-Bodlani’s question about progress made on expanding WiFi access across the country, as indicated in his speech, Gungubele said: “As of 1 January 2024, Broadband Infraco achieved 9 056 household connectivity and 231 community WiFi hotspots in various district municipalities.”

The minister’s response shows KwaZulu-Natal, followed by Gauteng, as the provinces with the most WiFi hotspots. Connected hotspots can also be found in the Eastern Cape, Free State and Limpopo.

Analysis by mobile analytics company Opensignal reveals most South African rural communities rely solely on mobile services to connect to the internet.

According to statistics, approximately 80% of homes in SA remain unserved by fast and affordable broadband internet. Only about 10% of the population has access to internet connectivity through fibre or fixed wireless access.

To bridge the connectivity divide in the country, government is betting on SA Connect – its ambitious national broadband project – with the support of state‐owned entities like BBI and the State IT Agency.

SA Connect is meant to ensure universal access to broadband services for all South Africans, prioritising rural and underserviced areas.

Phase one of SA Connect was aimed at connecting government facilities, with phase two of the project targeting provision of internet access on an ongoing basis.

Government launched phase two in November, with the aim to provide core and access network infrastructure, to enable broadband connectivity to community WiFi hotspots that will connect households.

The 2023 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement showed the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) had revised its target downwards for phase two.

According to the Adjusted Estimates of National Expenditure (AENE) document, the DCDT is now looking to connect 882 000 households as part of the broadband plan in the 2023/24 financial year.

This is down from the projected target of 1.9 million households, as published in the 2023 Estimates of National Expenditure (ENE). The ENE revealed the department further targeted connecting 3.8 million households during the 2024/25 financial year.

The changed target for the 2023/24 financial year was attributed to delays in governance arrangements, reads the AENE. “This led to delays in the disbursement of funds and a reduction in the budget.”

The AENE is the document released to coincide with finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2023 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement delivered in the National Assembly in November.

List of district municipalities with WiFi hotspots connected by the communications department.