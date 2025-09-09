Govt’s digital movement must go beyond buzzwords

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi.

GovTech first-timer minister Solly Malatsi yesterday told attendees of the public sector ICT conference to ensure the discussions over the three-day event translate into action and solutions that can elevate the quality of public services.

Hosted by the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), in partnership with Malatsi’s Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, this year’s event returned following a break in 2024.

The conference is held under the theme: “One data, one citizen, one service delivery journey – digital transformation.” It brings together public and private sector principals, CIOs, ICT experts, C-level executives, IT directors, SMMEs, innovators and techpreneurs.

Said Malatsi: “As a country, we have made significant strides in our journey towards digital government. We have managed to expand connectivity, enabled the rollout of new technologies and removed regulatory barriers that once limited investment.

“The reality is that challenges remain, and these challenges prevent us from utilising the great potential of a fully capacitated digital economy. The cost of connectivity remains disproportionately high for low-income households, and device affordability is still a constraint.

“The challenges extend to government too – our digital systems are still fragmented, and our data is not interoperable, leading to fragmented implementation of digital services and tools.

“Combined, these challenges are obstacles not only to efficiency, but also impede trust, transparency and effective service delivery.”

The minister told delegates that the country needs to move beyond making digital government just a buzzword, but to justify it through constant efforts to improve the experience that service providers and citizens have of government digitally.

“I hope that we will use these three days to come up with the partnerships and innovations that will propel us towards breakthrough actions that will take our country forward.

“Far too often, we over-express what our challenges are…and in this room and plenaries, we have the best minds and decision-makers that can [identify] the difference our country needs for its breakthrough.”

GovTech 2025 is taking place at the Durban International Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal until 10 September.