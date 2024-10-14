Govts must combat tech-facilitated gender-based violence

Technology-facilitated gender-based violence is carried out using the internet and/or mobile technology or tech devices.

Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, leader of South Africa’s delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), has urged Parliaments to use legislation to prioritise the prevention, elimination and response to all forms of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (GBV) and discrimination.

Mtshweni-Tsipane, chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, issued the call in Geneva, Switzerland, this past weekend. She spoke during the discussion held by the IPU Forum for Women Parliamentarians, on a draft resolution for the IPU Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights, titled: “The impact of artificial intelligence on democracy, human rights and the rule of law.”

Technology-facilitated GBV can be defined as action by one or more people that harms others based on their sexual or gender identity, or by enforcing harmful gender norms.

This action is carried out using the internet and/or mobile technology or tech devices.

“According to the Institute of Development Studies, between 16% and 58% of women have experienced technology-facilitated gender-based violence,” noted Mtshweni-Tsipane.

“The world continues to grapple with a significant gender equality problem, and the emergence of artificial intelligence systems holds the potential to perpetrate and exacerbate this issue.

“Of particular concern is technology-facilitated gender-based violence − a rapidly-spreading problem that evolves with each new technological advancement. This poses serious challenges to digital governance and creates a persistent lag in adopting laws and policies to tackle this issue effectively.”

According to Mtshweni-Tsipane, legislation should include guidelines on enhanced content moderation, accessible and effective reporting systems, and the establishment of content removal processes compliant with international human rights laws.

A 2024 United Nations report based on a survey encompassing women journalists from 125 countries revealed that 73% of those women had fallen victim to online violence in the course of their work.

“This serves as a reminder that the impact of technology-facilitated GBV is pervasive and affects individuals across diverse professions and regions. As legislatures, it is our responsibility to confront this pressing issue,” she said.

“We must take proactive measures to address the use of artificial intelligence in perpetuating gender-based violence, and ensure our laws and policies effectively keep pace with these evolving challenges.”

Mtshweni-Tsipane also urged Parliaments “to enact legislation prohibiting the distribution of non-consensual, explicit images”.

The 149th IPU Assembly is held under the theme: “Harnessing science, technology and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future”.

The IPU facilitates parliamentary diplomacy and empowers parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development around the world.