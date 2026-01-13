GP matrics urged to use online system to access results

Gauteng education department encourages matriculants to access their 2025 National Senior Certificate results via the province’s online results system.

Gauteng matriculants have been urged to make use of the province’s online results portal, to access their 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results.

The online system allows candidates to view their results digitally using smartphones, tablets or other devices. Matriculants can access their results by entering their examination number.

In a statement, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) says the system was designed to make accessing results easier for learners on results day, when demand for information is typically high.

“Recognising that results day can be both exciting and stressful for learners, the system has been designed with accessibility and ease of use in mind. Matriculants can check their results instantly on their smartphones, tablets, or other digital devices, allowing them to access their results in a private and supportive environment, at a time and place that suits them,” says GPG.

Gauteng MEC for the Department of e-Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini explained that the platform enables learners to access their academic results securely and directly.

“This digital platform ensures that matriculants can access their results easily and securely, while maintaining the privacy they deserve as they reflect on their achievements and prepare to take their next steps after completing school.”

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) confirmed that the 2025 NSC results were released to candidates today, after being formally announced on Monday evening, 12 January.

The department has also indicated that the results will be published in accredited newspapers on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the DBE has reported technical challenges with its website due to high traffic volumes.

In a post on X, the department said its website was “temporarily offline” and that IT technicians were working to restore access.

Candidates were advised that they could still obtain their statements of results from their respective examination centres or schools.