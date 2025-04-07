Greentech Africa accelerator opens for applications

Applicants must have a market-based tech solution that tackles environmental conservation challenges.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2025 edition of the Greentech Africa accelerator programme.

Greentech Africa is an investment-readiness accelerator programme conceived by Village Capital, which seeks to support 10 to 15 start-ups in Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and SA, with innovative solutions for sustainable development.

Village Capital is an investment firm that unlocks social and financial capital for early-stage entrepreneurs who are building emergent solutions for environmental, social and economic challenges around the world.

The accelerator looks to support innovative start-ups by helping them accelerate the shift toward sustainable development across Africa.

It is designed to advance innovative and sustainable solutions, actively contributing towards building resilience and mitigating the effects of climate change across Africa.

According to Village Capital, Africa suffers from the effects of climate change, with far-reaching economic and environmental consequences. The continent must focus on areas such as clean tech and climate tech, agri tech and food security, the circular and regenerative economy, natural resource management, water sanitation and health.

Around 45% of the region is affected by desertification and degradation, depleting its environment, oceans and freshwater sources. Additionally, Africa is home to 19 of the world’s 50 biggest dumpsites. Around three billion people on the continent cook food and heat their homes using open fires and simple stoves.

“Finalists will participate in a virtual investor forum and mock board meetings with representatives from financial institutions, corporates, experienced entrepreneurs and investors who can help their companies scale,” says Village Capital.

“They will also have access to live and asynchronous sessions tailored to a virtual learning environment to help their companies identify early milestones and prepare for their next round of capital (if relevant) or significant expansion.”

Eligibility requirements include:

Have legal incorporation and operations as a for-profit entity in at least one of these countries: Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, or South Africa.

Have a market-based tech solution that tackles environmental conservation challenges.

Be in compliance with local fiscal and business law.

Have at least one full-time founder based in Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, or South Africa.

Have at least a minimum viable product and previously raised less than $1 million in equity.

Have meaningful customer or business validation (not limited to revenue; it can also be successful pilot studies, number of users, and/or strategic partnerships).

Interested participants must apply before 9 May.