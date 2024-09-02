Groundbreaking event empowering enterprises to secure their digital future

A groundbreaking summit empowering enterprises to secure their digital future.

AVeS Cyber Security, in collaboration with industry giants VEEAM and ESET, hosted the Ultimate Data Protection Summit: High Availability and Backup Strategies for Enterprises. Held from 21 to 23 August 2024 at the Hilltop Boutique Hotel, in Victoria Bay Heights, Western Cape, this exclusive event provided C-level executives and enterprise clients with cutting-edge insights into securing high availability, backup strategies and disaster recovery.

The summit brought together top-tier experts and industry leaders for high-impact sessions designed to arm participants with actionable strategies to fortify their enterprise’s data protection and cyber security measures. The event featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including Charl Ueckermann, Group CEO of AVeS Cyber Security, Bradley Adams, Infrastructure Sales Director, Charndré Mey, Infrastructure Technical Director, Lisa Strydom, Senior Manager of Channel & Alliances – Africa at VEEAM Software, Wayne Fourie, Senior Engineer at ESET, and Pieter Stemmet, Product and Technical Ops Manager at ESET, among others.

Ueckermann reflected on the event’s success: "The Ultimate Data Protection Summit has been nothing short of transformative. The depth of knowledge shared and the level of engagement from our attendees demonstrate just how critical these discussions are for the future of enterprise security. We’re thrilled to have provided a platform where industry leaders could collaborate, learn and elevate their data protection strategies to new heights."

The summit provided attendees with a comprehensive and enriching experience, marked by several key highlights. Participants gained invaluable insights from in-depth presentations delivered by leading experts from VEEAM, ESET and AVeS Cyber Security. These sessions focused on the latest advancements in cyber security and data protection, ensuring attendees left with practical strategies ready to be implemented within their organisations.

The event also offered significant networking opportunities, enabling C-level executives to connect, exchange ideas and collaborate with peers facing similar challenges in the rapidly evolving landscape of enterprise IT. The agenda was designed to cover a broad spectrum of topics, including high availability, disaster recovery and security governance infrastructure, offering a holistic approach to securing enterprise data.

Reflecting on the summit, Ueckermann remarked: "Our goal was to provide a platform where industry leaders could not only learn from the best, but also share their experiences and challenges. The level of interaction and the quality of discussions that took place truly underscored the importance of these topics in today's business environment. I'm confident that the insights gained here will have a lasting impact on how these organisations approach data protection and cyber security."

The summit kicked off with an engaging introduction to AVeS Cyber Security, setting the stage for an in-depth exploration of the current cyber security threat landscape. Throughout the event, key sessions focused on critical areas such as IT governance, disaster recovery and business continuity, providing participants with valuable insights. The agenda also emphasised the integration of VEEAM and ESET technologies into enterprise security frameworks, highlighted by a live ESET demonstration and a dynamic Q&A session. A standout moment of the summit was a memorable group outing where attendees participated in a gin-making experience, fostering camaraderie and networking among peers. By the event's conclusion, attendees were left equipped with actionable strategies and strengthened connections to enhance their organisations' data protection and cyber security efforts.

The overwhelming success of the Ultimate Data Protection Summit underscores AVeS Cyber Security’s commitment to empowering enterprises with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of today’s digital world. As data becomes an increasingly vital asset, AVeS Cyber Security is dedicated to continuing its role as a leader in cyber security, offering ongoing support and expertise to help businesses stay secure and resilient.