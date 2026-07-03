Growing demand for hybrid cyber security talent as online fraud escalates

There is a growing demand for hybrid cyber security skills, according to digital tech professionals.

Cyber security and digital technology specialists say there is a growing demand for hybrid cyber security talent – people who can connect cyber security to business strategy, communicate risk clearly and guide decision-making – in addition to a general shortage of technology skills.

Research by digital services firm Accenture shows that almost half of cyber security roles remain unfilled globally. While 59% of vacancies require a combination of technical expertise, business understanding and leadership capability, only 40% of cyber security professionals currently work in roles that combine these skills.

Boland Lithebe, cyber security lead for Accenture South Africa, says cyber security has expanded beyond IT departments, with digital transformation, regulatory compliance, customer trust and operational resilience increasingly requiring cross-functional expertise. However, many organisations continue recruiting for narrowly defined technical roles, contributing to a shortage of hybrid cyber security talent.

“Building cyber resilience is no longer only about investing in technology. It also requires sustained investment in people. Organisations should treat continuous learning as a strategic capability, equipping employees with the skills needed to keep pace with evolving cyber risks,” says Lithebe.

Digital expansion

Zuleika Pinda, head of recruitment and talent sourcing at South African ICT recruitment firm Paracon, a division of the Adcorp Group, says the demand for cyber security and AI skills is also increasing across Africa as the digital economy expands.

Pinda cites a SAP report showing ICT’s contribution to Africa’s GDP is expected to grow from 5.2% in 2025 to 8.5% by 2030. In SA, the sector already accounts for an estimated 15% to 20% of GDP.

Pinda says the challenge extends beyond a shortage of graduates. “The challenge is often described as a shortage of skills, but the reality is more complex. While South Africa continues to produce a steady stream of graduates in this field, many enter the workforce with strong theoretical knowledge yet limited practical workplace experience, creating a gap between what employers need and what candidates are able to deliver from day one.”

She says rapid advances in AI, cyber security, cloud computing, automation and data analytics are causing technical skills to become outdated more quickly.

“This creates a difficult challenge for employers. Not only must they identify candidates with the right technical expertise, they must also find people who can adapt, learn continuously and remain relevant as technology changes,” adds Pinda.

“In many cases, employers are searching for what recruiters often describe as ‘unicorns’: individuals with highly specific combinations of technical expertise, industry knowledge and business experience. But the reality is that such candidates are often scarce, expensive and highly sought-after.”

According to Pinda, as demand for highly specialised skills continues to outpace supply, exceptional talent has become more selective about where they choose to work.

“Finding ‘unicorn’ talent increasingly requires a ‘unicorn’ employee value proposition and employer brand. Top candidates are looking for more than competitive remuneration; they want meaningful work, career growth, flexibility and organisations that align with their values. Employers that recognise this shift and invest in both talent attraction and talent development will be better positioned to secure the skills they need.”

To address the skills gap, organisations are investing in learnerships, internships, certifications and workplace-based programmes to improve practical experience and work readiness.

However, budget pressures remain. Across Africa, 37% of organisations now provide employees with on-demand training, although ICT and HR skills development budgets have declined since 2023.

Pinda adds: “A decline in budget allocation does not necessarily reflect a reduced commitment to skills development. Many organisations are balancing competing priorities amid ongoing cost pressures, while also shifting towards more targeted, workplace-based learning initiatives. In today's rapidly evolving technology landscape, the focus is increasingly on developing adaptable talent rather than hiring for a fixed set of skills. The question is not whether organisations should invest in skills development, but how they can do so most effectively to meet current and future business needs.”

The pressure on organisations to recruit talent and strengthen cyber resilience is exacerbated by a widening threat landscape that now includes money mules.

Money mule complication

SA's high youth unemployment is contributing to a rise in money mule activity. Standard Bank says fraudsters are exploiting vulnerable young people to move and launder illicit funds through so-called mule accounts.

The National Financial Ombud Scheme reported that account freezes and fraud-related restrictions linked to suspected mule activity increased by 300 cases in 2025, accounting for about 8% of all finalised banking dispute cases.

“Fraud continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and these figures show that mule activity is not an isolated issue but an increasingly significant component of broader financial crime,” says Marius le Roux, head of fraud operations, client experience and risk execution at Standard Bank.

“This is why this type of fraud is hard to prevent. It requires both strong controls and ongoing public awareness,” he says. “At the same time, mule fraud is becoming more sophisticated and co-ordinated. Stolen funds quickly move across multiple accounts and banks, making them difficult to track and respond to in real-time.”