GSMA names Airtel boss as board chairperson

GSMA appoints Bharti Airtel Group’s Gopal Vittal as board chairperson.

The GSM Association (GSMA) has announced Gopal Vittal as the new chairperson of its board, for the remainder of the board term, until the end of 2026.

In a statement, the GSMA says Vittal has served on the board for eight years, including as deputy chairperson since 2023 and more recently as acting chairperson since mid-January.

Vittal will oversee the strategic direction of the organisation, including completing the transition to 5G Standalone, driving new revenue models, and harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, to ensure growth.

“The mobile industry contributed $6.5 trillion to the global economy in 2024 and is the spine on which much of the innovation in the world is built,” Vittal comments.

“The GSMA, as a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, is fundamental to discover, develop and deliver innovation that delivers positive change for all. I look forward to working closely with the GSMA team and the rest of the board to continue this important work.”

Outgoing GSMA director-general Mats Granryd says: “[Vittal’s] knowledge and experience make him very well-positioned to lead the board and the industry through the current challenges and opportunities, including how to leverage AI and complete 5G for new business models and revenue streams.”

The GSMA is the global telecoms industry body, representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries.

It also provides the stage for the mobile ecosystem to convene at the MWC and M360 events, including MWC Barcelona.

According to the GSMA, the election of a new deputy chairperson will be announced in due course.

Vittal is vice-chairman and MD of the Bharti Airtel Group, and sits on the boards of Bharti Airtel, Airtel Africa and Indus Towers.

He is responsible for providing overall leadership for Airtel’s operations, where he has been in charge for the past 12 years.

Prior to his role at Airtel, he was with Hindustan Unilever for over 20 years. He led several national and global assignments across sales, marketing and general management. In his last four years, he was on the board of the company, responsible for leading the home and personal care business.

Vittal is an alumnus of Madras Christian College and has completed his MBA from IIM Calcutta.