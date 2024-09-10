New DG to lead GSMA’s next phase of ‘evolution’

Vivek Badrinath, new director-general and board member of the GSM Association.

The GSM Association (GSMA) has appointed Vivek Badrinath as its new director-general (DG) and board member, effective 1 April 2025.

This follows the earlier announcement that incumbent DG Mats Granryd will step down from his role after MWC Barcelona 2025, having served nine years in the post.

In a statement, the GSMA says Granryd will remain as DG until the end of March 2025, and then take on a new role of special advisor to the board for the remainder of 2025.

The organisation notes Badrinath’s appointment follows the conclusion of a rigorous selection process.

GSMA chairman José María Álvarez-Pallete López comments: “During our selection process, it was clear that Vivek's deep understanding of the industry and its potential make him the ideal individual to lead the GSMA into the next phase of its evolution.

“I am confident Vivek will work, together with the board and our excellent GSMA leadership team, to drive change and innovation, creating value for both the industry and society.”

“I’m proud and honoured to be joining the GSMA at such an exciting time in the industry’s development,” comments Badrinath. “I look forward to working with the GSMA board, its members and the leadership team to extend and amplify the positive impact of the mobile ecosystem for people, industry and society globally.”

The GMSA is the global telecoms industry body, representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries.

It also provides the stage for the mobile ecosystem to convene at the MWC and M360 events, including MWC Barcelona.

According to the GSMA, Badrinath’s extensive expertise in technology and management has led him to holding significant leadership roles, most recently at Vantage Towers, where he was CEO and chairman of the management board.

In 2016, Badrinath was appointed regional CEO of Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific at Vodafone, and became a member of Vodafone’s executive committee.

Prior to his time at Vodafone, he held key positions at Orange, culminating in his appointment as deputy CEO, innovation, marketing and technology.

The GSMA notes that Badrinath’s leadership style and accomplishments have made him a respected figure in the global technology community.