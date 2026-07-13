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  • Guide: Complexity overload: Why SME cyber security breaks, and how to fix it

Guide: Complexity overload: Why SME cyber security breaks, and how to fix it

A practical framework for IT generalists and small cyber security teams to cut complexity and strengthen security posture.
Issued by Kaspersky
Johannesburg, 13 Jul 2026
SMEs are easier targets than enterprises, and just as valuable. (Image: Kaspersky)
whitepaper
SMEs are easier targets than enterprises, and just as valuable. (Image: Kaspersky)

Cyber security has become increasingly complex

Artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating cyber attacks while digital infrastructure expands, creating more points that must be secured. For small and medium-sized businesses managing disconnected tools with limited resources and expertise, this complexity is a crisis.

Attackers know SMEs are easier targets than enterprises, and just as valuable. Their data can serve as a stepping stone into larger supply chains, making them worthwhile targets.

The stakes couldn’t be higher: for SMEs, downtime doesn’t just hurt; it can end in permanent closure.

Please see below to download and read more.

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