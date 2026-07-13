Guide: Complexity overload: Why SME cyber security breaks, and how to fix it

whitepaper SMEs are easier targets than enterprises, and just as valuable. (Image: Kaspersky)

Cyber security has become increasingly complex

Artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating cyber attacks while digital infrastructure expands, creating more points that must be secured. For small and medium-sized businesses managing disconnected tools with limited resources and expertise, this complexity is a crisis.

Attackers know SMEs are easier targets than enterprises, and just as valuable. Their data can serve as a stepping stone into larger supply chains, making them worthwhile targets.

The stakes couldn’t be higher: for SMEs, downtime doesn’t just hurt; it can end in permanent closure.

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