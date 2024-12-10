Guide: The cyber security essentials

whitepaper Improve your security now.

Worried about hackers? Not sure how to go about improving your security? Then this guide is for you.

It reveals the core things you can do to safeguard your organisation. This includes building a solid cyber security plan – testing password effectiveness and examining your firewall and wireless technology.

But that’s not all. The guide also delves into the importance of analysing employee behaviour, ensuring they’re not unwittingly leaving devices like printers open for hackers to exploit.

Read it now and see how you can decrease the risk of your business being a victim of cyber crime.

Please download the guide below.