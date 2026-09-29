Gut feel got you this far. It will not get you further

Cambium connects POS systems, cost sheets and other related data into one continuously updated view.

Experienced business owners are often able to sense how their business is performing before any report confirms it. A quiet Tuesday, a supplier whose stock is moving faster than expected, a promotion that is underperforming – these are read almost instinctively, the product of years spent watching a business operate through its seasons, its staff changes, its slow months and its busy ones.

That instinct is not the problem. What it is built on, increasingly, is.

Two systems, two incomplete pictures

Most small and mid-sized businesses already generate the data needed to make sound decisions, but that data typically lives in two disconnected places. The point-of-sale system records what was sold, when and at what price. A second, informal system – usually a spreadsheet the owner has built and maintained over years – holds the numbers that give those sales meaning: cost of goods, margin, staffing and the manual adjustments that turn a sales total into an accurate read of business performance.

Neither source, on its own, is sufficient. POS data shows volume, not profitability. A spreadsheet holds the fuller financial picture but is only ever as current as its last manual update. The insight a business needs sits in the overlap between the two – and in most businesses, that overlap is closed manually, infrequently, and usually after the fact.

More data does not mean better decisions. More connected data does.

The instinct to solve this by collecting more data is understandable, but beside the point. Most businesses are not short of data; they are short of a way to view the data they already have as one connected picture rather than two separate ones.

A product that appears to be a strong seller when viewed through POS data alone can look quite different once margin and cost data are factored in. A week that appears slow in the till can, once staffing and promotional spend are accounted for, turn out to be a strong one. Neither figure is inaccurate in isolation – but neither is a reliable basis for a decision until it is read alongside the other.

Where instinct and data meet

None of this makes instinct redundant. Years of experience are exactly what allow an owner to know which numbers to interrogate, which anomalies are worth investigating and which figures do not match what they are seeing on the floor. What experience cannot do on its own is verify itself. That is the role of complete, connected data – not to replace judgment, but to give it something correct to work from.

Where Cambium fits

Just beneath the bark of every tree sits a thin layer of living tissue called the cambium. You cannot see it from the outside, but it is the reason a tree grows wider, stronger and taller, every single year, without fail. Without the cambium, there is no growth.

That is what Treescape Technologies' business insights platform does – which is why the company named it Cambium. It quietly connects your various POS systems, cost sheets and other related data into one continuously updated view. It includes forecasting, prediction models and cost of sales tracking, enabling you to track performance across different sites and systems and grow your business from the inside out. It is not the layer everyone sees, but the layer that makes growth possible.

Instinct tells an owner which numbers are worth questioning. Cambium is what happens underneath – turning transactions and spreadsheet figures into something solid enough to question in the first place. It does not replace judgment. It is the growth layer judgment stands on.

The real advantage

The businesses that make the best calls are rarely the ones with the most data, or the most experienced owners. They are the ones where experience and data are working from the same picture. Combined data does not compete with instinct – it gives instinct something firmer to stand on.

To see how Cambium can bring your point-of-sale and spreadsheet data into a single, continuously updated view, and start making decisions based on numbers rather than memory, visit www.cambiuminsights.co.za to learn more or book a demo.