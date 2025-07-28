H3C named in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure

H3C recognised in Gartner Magic Quadrant.

Gartner has released its 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure report, recognizing H3C as a Niche Player. For H3C, this position signifies its comprehensive capabilities in campus networking have gained global mainstream recognition, and will further strengthen its influence in the global network infrastructure market while accelerating its development of AI-era connectivity solutions.

As campus environments grow increasingly complex with diverse service scenarios and rapid deployment of edge intelligent applications, networks must now deliver high-density access, high-bandwidth capacity, and flexible deployment capabilities to serve as the foundational platform for varied business needs and agile innovation. Simultaneously, the deep integration of AI technologies into network infrastructure, particularly in deployment planning, fault diagnosis, resource allocation, and security protection which is accelerating the intelligent evolution of enterprise networks. To address smart campus and edge computing requirements, H3C has developed a comprehensive network solution system integrating both hardware and software. Its portfolio includes cutting-edge hardware like Wi-Fi 7 APs and high-bandwidth switches and management platforms (AD-Campus and Cloudnet) supporting both on-premises and cloud-based operations which provides full lifecycle capabilities on spanning planning, deployment, and maintenance. For key verticals including education, healthcare and enterprises, H3C offers all-optical network solutions specifically designed for diverse scenarios, featuring stability, reliability, flexible deployment and unified operation. These future-oriented investments and practical implementations continue to strengthen H3C's growing prominence in the global networking market.

Accelerating Converged Adaptive Optical Network Evolution: Agile Support for Multi-Scenario Demands

Adaptive optical networks are now pivotal to rebuilding campus digital foundations and driving business innovation-a transformation demanding both advanced underlying technologies and integrated, scenario-adaptive solutions. Addressing these challenges, H3C’s adaptive optical network solution pioneers the industry’s first " All-Optical Ethernet + PON" converged architecture. By innovatively introducing multi-channel technology, it pioneers the seamless integration of both architectures at the passive network layer. The solution further integrates capabilities such as cybersecurity collaboration, end-to-end optical slicing, and AI-driven application/identity recognition, establishing a high-efficiency synergy mechanism between optical networks and business systems, driving next-generation connectivity. Catering to the differentiated needs of segmented industries, the solution offers diverse hardware forms and elastic bandwidth configurations, with continuous product innovation enabling flexible adaptation to multi-scenario networking requirements. For instance, modular switches support on-demand expansion of internal/external/equipment networks with plug-and-play scalability. And H3C S7500X-G AON aggregation supporting hybrid power solutions (local/centralized) for cost-efficient legacy network upgrades.

AI-Driven Wireless Innovation: Building Superior Network Experiences

As business scenarios continue to diversify, leveraging AI technology to empower operations and enhance network experience will become critical for future WLAN development. Aligning with this trend, H3C continuously integrates Wi-Fi 7 technology with industry applications, achieving notable breakthroughs in high-speed access products with the full-scenario Wi-Fi 7 AP portfolio. Meanwhile, H3C focuses on optimizing wireless experience and intelligent operations through the enhanced "4i+" system, which deeply integrates AI capabilities like machine learning and knowledge graphs across four core technologies, including intelligent Radio Management (iRadio), intelligent Terminal Management (iStation), intelligent Service Assurance (iEdge), and intelligent Network Self-Healing (iHeal). This AI-powered framework delivers precise analysis of terminal experience with 92% identification accuracy, dynamic prediction of network demands, and intelligent channel and power planning that significantly reduces interference while enhancing network-wide performance. Furthermore, the AI-driven roaming and fault diagnosis capabilities demonstrate strong performance, substantially elevating user experience.

Architecting Panoramic & Intelligent O&M Systems

In network operations, H3C delivers unified management capabilities for both on-premises and cloud environments through its AD-Campus and Cloudnet platforms, integrating AI technology to transform networks from "manageable" to "intelligent."

AD-Campus combines management, control, and analytics into a single platform, enabling network-service collaborative deployment, AI-driven fault identification and optimization via telemetry protocols and Human-centric, policy-following secure elastic networks using SDN and Overlay technologies.

Cloudnet provides SMBs with one-stop network services featuring self-developed hardware for plug-and-play deployment, simplified full lifecycle management and lightweight cloud migration and flexible transformation support.

Additionally, H3C is exploring innovative applications of AIGC in intelligent O&M scenarios by leveraging large language models' representation and transfer capabilities to enhance on-demand report generation, expert-guided troubleshooting, multi-tool orchestration, automated decision-making/execution and panoramic topology management. These advancements deliver significant improvements in both operational efficiency and quality for industry customers.

In the foreseeable future, networks will play an increasingly critical role in key scenarios like smart campuses. H3C is committed to transcending basic connectivity to deliver exceptional network experiences-transforming the "available" into the "exceptional". Moving forward, H3C will continue dedicating itself to network technology innovation. By collaborating with global partners to accelerate deep AI-industry integration, H3C empowers industrial transformation and value co-creation in the intelligent era through high-quality network connectivity.