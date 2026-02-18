Haibot launches as agentic intelligence platform, enabling businesses to activate AI that actually works

Embedding intelligence into your core workflows.

Haibot today announced its formal launch as an intelligence as a service (IaaS) platform, designed to help businesses move beyond AI experimentation and into measurable execution through modular, agent-driven automation.

Built for modern enterprises navigating operational complexity, Haibot delivers a connected ecosystem of intelligent agents, analytics dashboards, automation modules and integration frameworks that transform fragmented processes into streamlined, insight-led performance engines.

From AI hype to operational reality

While many organisations have experimented with generative AI tools, few have embedded intelligence into their core workflows. Haibot addresses this gap by focusing on execution over experimentation.

The platform enables businesses to:

Discover and map operational processes.

Identify automation and optimisation opportunities.

Deploy modular AI agents aligned to business functions.

Measure value through real-time dashboards and reporting.

By combining structured discovery with production-ready agent modules, Haibot reduces risk, accelerates adoption and ensures measurable ROI.

An ecosystem approach to intelligence

Haibot is not a standalone chatbot or automation script. It is an intelligent marketplace consisting of:

Agentic AI modules – Purpose-built agents for finance, operations, supply chain, compliance, sales and risk.

Data integration and activation – API-driven ingestion from ERP, CRM, accounting and operational systems.

Operational dashboards – Real-time visibility and executive reporting.

Consulting and enablement services – Structured onboarding, governance and optimisation frameworks.

This ecosystem model ensures that intelligence complements existing systems rather than replacing them, preserving system-of-record integrity while unlocking deeper insight and automation.

A measured, value-driven implementation model

Haibot follows a structured deployment journey:

Discovery and process mapping Solution blueprint and commercial modelling Module deployment Optimisation and managed intelligence services

This ensures that each implementation delivers tangible business value before expanding into additional functional areas.

Executive statement

“Agentic AI and real intelligence should not require massive capital outlay, multi-year programmes or risky system overhauls,” said Adrienne Craukamp, Chief Intelligence and Operations Executive (CIOO). “Intelligence should be deployed intelligently, which is modular, secure and commercially sensible.

"We built Haibot to eliminate the myth that AI must be expensive or disruptive to deliver value. By combining structured discovery, governance-aligned deployment and scalable agent modules, organisations can activate intelligence in weeks, not months and scale it without carrying unnecessary operational weight.

"AI should reduce cost, reduce effort and increase clarity. Anything else is complexity disguised as innovation.”