Haibot puts Sales Knowledge Agent inside Microsoft Teams, giving reps instant answers from unified knowledge base

Haibot’s Sales Knowledge Agent unifies live Bitrix24 deal data and curated SharePoint resources into a single, governed knowledge base, accessible through natural-language queries in Microsoft Teams, with role-based access ensuring every rep gets the right answer, every time. (Graphic: Haibot)

Haibot has released its Sales Knowledge Agent, an AI-powered automation module that re-imagines how sales teams access the information they need to sell. Rather than switching between a CRM, a document repository and colleagues’ inboxes, account managers and executives simply ask a question in plain language inside Microsoft Teams and receive an accurate, role-appropriate answer in seconds. This is not a search tool layered on top of existing systems. It is a purpose-built knowledge layer that unifies live deal data from Bitrix24 with curated sales resources hosted in SharePoint, delivering a single, continuously updated source of truth.

The agent ships with native integrations for Bitrix24 and Microsoft SharePoint, and is designed to operate within Microsoft Teams, the collaboration platform most sales teams already use throughout the day. Where Haibot’s Sales Dashboard module is active, built-in role-based access controls ensure account managers see only their own targets while executives retain full pipeline visibility, all applied automatically with no manual configuration required.

The problem with how sales teams access information today

Sales teams operate under a compounding information retrieval problem, and the root cause is structural: the data they need to sell effectively is scattered across multiple systems, documents and people.

Deal data lives in the CRM, but accessing it means logging in, navigating to the right record and interpreting fields that may not answer the question being asked. Product and pricing information sits in documents spread across shared drives, e-mail attachments and internal wikis, often in multiple versions, with no single authoritative source. SLA terms, company policies and competitive positioning are locked in the heads of colleagues who may or may not be available when the sales rep needs the answer.

The cumulative effect is significant. Every time a rep pauses a client conversation to hunt for a pricing detail, or delays a proposal because they cannot confirm an SLA term, selling time is lost. Across a team, these micro-delays compound into hours of unproductive time each week. Time spent searching, not selling.

For sales leaders, the problem extends beyond efficiency. Without a governed, centralised knowledge base, there is no guarantee that every rep is working from the same information. Pricing inconsistencies, outdated product descriptions and misquoted terms create downstream risk that only surfaces when a deal is already in motion.

The result is a sales function where the cost of finding information is quietly absorbed as part of doing business. It is never measured, never optimised and always growing as the organisation scales.

What the Sales Knowledge Agent does

The Sales Knowledge Agent addresses each of these failure points by consolidating information retrieval into a single conversational interface inside Microsoft Teams.

At the point of query, the agent accepts natural-language questions from any authorised user. A rep preparing for a client call can ask “What is the current status of the Acme deal?” or “What are our SLA terms for managed services?” and receive a direct, contextual answer without leaving Microsoft Teams. There is no need to learn a query language, navigate a dashboard or open a separate application.

Behind each response is a unified knowledge base built from two continuously maintained sources. From Bitrix24, the agent captures live deal data, including deal status, values, stages and history, enabling reps to query pipeline activity, track deal progress and surface key metrics on demand. From SharePoint, administrators upload and maintain supporting resources such as product and service offerings, pricing structures, SLA terms, company information and frequently asked questions. Together, these sources ensure the agent can handle queries that span both transactional deal data and broader organisational knowledge.

Access is governed from the first interaction. Each time a user engages the agent, their identity is validated against the authorised user list. Where the Sales Dashboard module is active, the agent applies role-based data access automatically: account managers can query only their own targets and deal data, while executives receive full visibility across the entire pipeline. This ensures every answer is both accurate and appropriately scoped, without requiring IT to manage permissions manually.

For administrators, enriching the knowledge base is straightforward. New or updated resources are uploaded to a designated SharePoint document library, and the agent incorporates them into its response set. This means the knowledge base evolves with the business. New product lines, revised pricing, updated policies can all be added without requiring development effort or system changes.

Every interaction is logged for auditability, and the module integrates with Freshservice for exception handling, ensuring that any errors or anomalies are detected, tracked and resolved without disrupting the user experience.

Built to scale with the organisation

Haibot has designed the Sales Knowledge Agent as a foundation, not a fixed product. As organisations grow more comfortable with AI-driven sales enablement, the platform is built to expand across three dimensions.

The first is knowledge depth. The SharePoint-based content library means organisations can progressively enrich the agent’s capabilities by adding new resource categories such as competitive intelligence, case studies, onboarding materials and contractual templates, without any changes to the underlying platform. The more the knowledge base grows, the more queries the agent can resolve independently.

The second is CRM connectivity. While the agent ships with a native Bitrix24 integration, the connector layer is designed to be extended. Organisations running Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics or any other CRM with API support can have a custom connector built and deployed as part of a standard implementation engagement, with no change to the user-facing experience.

The third is cross-functional reach. The same natural-language query architecture that serves sales can be extended to support other revenue-facing functions such as customer success, pre-sales and partner management, each drawing from the same governed knowledge base but with role-appropriate access controls. As the organisation’s AI maturity grows, the Sales Knowledge Agent becomes the entry point for a broader conversational intelligence capability.

To explore how the Sales Knowledge Agent can be configured for your environment, contact Haibot at connect@haibot.co.za.