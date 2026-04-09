Haibot Agentic AI Challenge Launch.

The race to build intelligent, autonomous AI agents is no longer a conversation reserved for Silicon Valley boardrooms. South African AI platform Haibot is bringing the challenge home, inviting developers, builders, and AI innovators across the country to compete in its inaugural Agentic AI Challenge, with a R10 000 grand prize on the line.

Registration opened on 9 April 2026, and all entries must be submitted by 4 May 2026, giving participants just under a month to design, build, and submit a working agentic AI module via www.haibot.co.za.

What Is the challenge?

At its core, the Haibot Agentic AI Challenge is a module creation sprint. Participants are tasked with building an agentic AI module that solves a real business problem — think autonomy, intelligence, and production-ready ideas that can make a tangible impact.

This isn't a theoretical exercise. Haibot wants to see agents that think, reason, act, and deliver value in the real world. Submissions will be reviewed by a real-world AI implementation team and assessed across four key criteria:

Problem relevance and business impact

Agent design and reasoning

Creativity and execution

Practical, real-world applicability

The best-performing modules stand to be featured in the Haibot marketplace, which gives winners not just prize money, but bragging rights and recognition.

Who can enter?

The competition is open to anyone from developers, entrepreneurs, students, tech enthusiasts, and businesses alike. Whether you're an experienced AI engineer or someone who's been curious about building agents and hasn't yet taken the leap, this challenge is designed to be your entry point.

Why this matters

Agentic AI represents one of the most significant shifts in how businesses operate. Unlike traditional automation, AI agents can reason through complex tasks, make decisions, and execute multi-step workflows with minimal human intervention. The organisations that understand and adopt this technology early will have a meaningful competitive advantage.

Haibot's challenge isn't just a competition, it's a call to action for South Africa's tech community to get hands-on with the technology shaping the future of work.

How to enter

Visit www.haibot.co.za for:

Full challenge details Registration Terms and conditions Agent submission guidelines

Key Dates

Registration Opens 09 April 2026 Submission Deadline 04 May 2026 Grand Prize R10 000

Don't just watch the AI revolution unfold — build it. Register at www.haibot.co.za and submit your agent for review.