Hakware announces official certification programme for security professionals

Hakware launches official certification programme.

Hakware, the all-in-one cyber security platform designed to simplify security operations, today announced the launch of its official certification programme: Certified Hakware Admin. The programme will be available globally starting January 2026.

The Certified Hakware Admin designation is designed for IT administrators, cyber security professionals and security engineers who want to deepen their proficiency across Hakware’s platform, including vulnerability management, SIEM/SOAR workflows, firewall and endpoint integrations, OSINT monitoring, phishing simulation, compliance scoring, automated threat detection and more.

This certification validates an individual’s ability to deploy, configure, manage and optimise Hakware environments across enterprise and multi-tenant deployments, demonstrating hands-on skill, not just theoretical knowledge.

“Hakware was built to unify fragmented cyber security operations into a single pane of glass. As adoption accelerates worldwide, certification ensures that customers and partners have the technical capability required to deploy and run Hakware to its fullest potential,” said Jacob O’Brien, CEO of Hakware.

“This is the first step in building a global ecosystem of trained professionals securing organisations with Hakware,”continued O’Brien.

Candidates who complete the programme and pass the final examination will earn the title Certified Hakware Admin, gaining:

A digital certification badge and printable certificate.

Access to advanced training materials and roadmap briefings.

Priority access to beta features and partner-level support resources.

Professional recognition within the Hakware community and marketplace.

Partner certification coming soon

Following the launch of the Certified Hakware Admin programme, Hakware will introduce the Certified Hakware Partner track, designed specifically for MSPs, MSSPs, VARs and cyber security service providers.

This certification will validate not only technical expertise, but also best practices in:

Deployment at scale.

Incident response using Hakware workflows.

Customer security reporting and governance.

MDR and SOC-as-a-Service delivery using the Hakware platform.

Certified partners will be listed in the official partner directory and granted access to lead sharing, co-marketing opportunities and exclusive business-enablement benefits.

Enrolment and availability

Enrolment opens early January 2026 via the Hakware Training Portal.

Early access invitations will be issued to current customers and selected MSSPs in December.