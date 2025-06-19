Hakware CEO Jacob O’Brien named 'Most Influential CEO 2025 (SA – Cybersecurity)' by CEO Monthly

Jacob O'Brien Speaking at MOZTECH.

Hakware proudly announces that its visionary CEO, Jacob O’Brien, has been awarded the Most Influential CEO 2025 (South Africa – Cybersecurity) by CEO Monthly, part of the prestigious Most Influential CEO Awards programme, an accolade that highlights exceptional leadership in the technology and cyber security sectors.

This year’s recognition marks a significant milestone on the heels of Hakware’s broader acclaim in 2024, when O’Brien earned the title of Most Influential CEO 2024 – Eastern Cape (Vulnerability Scanning & Pentesting). Under his direction, Hakware has become synonymous with cutting-edge, AI-powered security solutions that protect businesses from evolving cyber threats.

About the awards

The Most Influential CEO Awards, hosted by CEO Monthly (also known as CEO Review) spotlights visionary leaders across multiple industries and regions. Judged by independent editorial panels, the awards honour CEOs whose leadership drives innovation, competitiveness and growth in their sectors.

O’Brien shares his vision

With its strong momentum, Hakware is preparing to expand its solutions into new verticals, strengthening partnerships across Europe, Africa and beyond. The company is also investing heavily in emerging technologies like advanced AI threat modelling and zero-trust architectures to continue raising the bar in cyber security.

“Winning this award in 2025 is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team,” said O’Brien. “Our mission has always been to elevate cyber defences by combining advanced AI with practical security. I’m honoured to be recognised alongside the countless individuals who shape Hakware’s success."