Hakware expands from vulnerability management to comprehensive security management with launch of next-generation solution

Hakware Archangel is a robust vulnerability assessment and management tool.

Hakware is excited to announce its expansion from vulnerability management to full-spectrum security management with the launch of a next-generation solution that offers a holistic OneView of IT and security environments. The new solution is built around custom-trained models that aggregate and analyze data from a wide range of sources, including firewalls, endpoints, zero-day threats, and multi-cloud infrastructures, creating a proactive and unified approach to managing security posture.

Central to this expanded offering is Hakware Archangel, a robust vulnerability assessment and management tool leveraging purpose-built models for rigorous offensive testing of external environments. This powerful solution allows organisations to identify and address potential risks through deep, intelligent analysis.

“With this expansion, Hakware is transforming from a vulnerability-focused tool to a complete security management platform,” said Jacob O’Brien, CEO of Hakware. “By consolidating data from across the IT landscape, Hakware provides unparalleled insight, readiness and control over emerging threats.”

Hakware’s security management solution empowers organisations to move beyond isolated assessments and achieve a unified security strategy that integrates advanced testing, intelligent data fusion and real-time analysis. For more information, visit www.hakware.com.