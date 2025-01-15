Hakware launches in UK, EU markets, redefining security management across Europe

Hakware’s solutions unify and strengthen cyber security defences. (Image: Supplied)

Hakware, which positions itself as a global leader in cyber security solutions, is excited to announce its official expansion into the United Kingdom and European Union markets. This move represents a significant step in Hakware’s mission to provide businesses worldwide with next-generation security management solutions that unify and strengthen cyber security defences.

Hakware’s flagship products, including Hakware OneView and Hakware Archangel, are now available to UK and EU businesses. These solutions leverage custom-trained AI models to deliver comprehensive visibility into IT environments, allowing organisations to proactively detect and address vulnerabilities across their systems. By consolidating data from firewalls, endpoints, zero-day threats and cloud environments, Hakware empowers organisations to manage their security posture with unprecedented insight and control.

“Our expansion into the UK and EU markets is a reflection of our commitment to delivering cutting-edge cyber security solutions globally,” said Jacob O’Brien, CEO of Hakware. “Businesses are navigating an increasingly complex threat landscape, and Hakware is here to provide the tools and insights they need to stay ahead of emerging risks.”

Licensing update for UK, EU, global customers

As part of this expansion, Hakware is introducing region-specific licensing. Licences for businesses operating in the UK and EU will now be managed through Hakware Limited, the newly established UK entity. Licences for businesses outside of these regions will continue to be handled by Hakware PTY LTD, the South African entity. This change ensures localised support, streamlined licensing and compliance with regional regulations such as GDPR.

“Our new licensing structure enables us to better serve our UK and EU clients with local expertise and tailored solutions,” said O’Brien. “At the same time, we remain fully committed to supporting our global clients through Hakware PTY LTD.”