Hardware Distribution launches H3C SmartCare to enhance network support for SA partners

Gail Holt, Managing Director.

Hardware Distribution, an official H3C distributor, has announced the launch of its new H3C SmartCare service, a support and life cycle management offering designed to strengthen reliability and service continuity for companies deploying H3C networking solutions across the region.

The new service forms part of Hardware Distribution’s strategy to deliver value-added services alongside its SME networking portfolio, helping partners provide complete infrastructure solutions and support rather than standalone hardware.

According to Gail Holt, Managing Director at Hardware, the launch reflects a growing shift in how customers evaluate networking investments.

“Today, customers are not just buying network equipment – they’re investing in uptime, performance and long-term reliability. H3C SmartCare gives our partners the ability to support customers throughout the entire life cycle of their infrastructure and offers them a next business hardware swap.”

H3C SmartCare is designed to provide structured service assurance, enabling partners to offer predictable support models, improved response times and stronger operational resilience for their customers’ networks.

The Hardware Distribution crew.

H3C’s SME portfolio of switches, access points, routers and firewalls carry a three to five year warranty, but H3C SmartCare ensures an 8x5xNBD hardware swap out, eliminating any lengthy downtime if a product goes faulty.

In addition, H3C SmartCare support offers flexibility:

One contract covers the complete network regardless of location, ie, Johannesburg office and Cape Town office.

Add newly purchased product onto an existing contract, and keep the same renewal date.

Choice of one, three or five years of cover.

Holt says the service responds directly to partner feedback and evolving market needs: “We’re seeing increasing demand for solutions that combine enterprise-class technology with dependable local support. H3C SmartCare ensures our partners can deliver both, helping customers deploy with confidence and maintain stability as their networks grow.”

The distributor notes that many companies are under pressure to maximise existing infrastructure investments while preparing for digital transformation initiatives. By introducing SmartCare, Hardware Distribution aims to help partners extend the value of H3C deployments while reducing operational risk.

Holt adds that the service also strengthens the distributor’s broader channel commitment: “Our role is to enable partners to compete effectively. By adding structured life cycle services around the H3C portfolio, we’re giving them another way to differentiate, add value and build long-term customer relationships.”

Hardware Distribution expects H3C SmartCare to play a key role in delivering the capability, reliability and proactive support needed to maintain agile, high-performance networks that keep businesses competitive.