Harnessing AI, automation, advanced security with Netsurit

Netsurit's breakfast event will take place on 6 November.

Join Netsurit at an exclusive breakfast event to explore how AI, automation and advanced security can empower your organisation to innovate, protect and grow.

Event overview:

Date: 6 November 2024

Time: 7am-10am

Location: Radisson RED, Rosebank

Cost: Registration is free, but space is limited. Please RSVP to secure your spot.

Why attend?

This event is an opportunity for business leaders and IT professionals to gain valuable insights into how AI, automation and advanced security can transform organisational efficiency, enhance workforce productivity and fortify cyber security.

Key topics include:

AI and automation: How these technologies can streamline processes, reduce manual tasks and empower your workforce to focus on high-value activities.

How these technologies can streamline processes, reduce manual tasks and empower your workforce to focus on high-value activities. Cyber security in the age of AI: Understand the evolving nature of cyber threats and discover proactive security measures to safeguard your digital assets.

Understand the evolving nature of cyber threats and discover proactive security measures to safeguard your digital assets. Business continuity and compliance: Learn strategies to maintain business operations and customer trust while ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

What to expect:

Expert insights: Learn from Netsurit’s technology experts about the latest advancements in AI, automation and cyber security, and how these innovations can be applied to your business.

Learn from about the latest advancements in AI, automation and cyber security, and how these innovations can be applied to your business. Networking opportunities: Meet and connect with industry peers, share challenges and exchange solutions.

Meet and connect with industry peers, share challenges and exchange solutions. Interactive discussions: Engage directly with Netsurit’s executives and industry leaders on how to leverage cutting-edge technologies to propel your organisation forward.

How to register:

Seats are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot early. To register for the event, please visit: https://netsurit-25723760.hs-sites-eu1.com/jhb-event-registration-page.