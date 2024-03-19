Harnessing generative AI for company-specific knowledge: New era of innovation

GenAI has opened up a world of possibilities.

Generative AI, epitomised by the widespread adoption of technologies like ChatGPT, stands as one of the fastest embraced innovations of our time. A McKinsey study estimates its economic potential to soar between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion annually, primarily driven by its capacity to enhance productivity. Imagine, generative AI could automate up to 70% of employees' tasks, especially within customer operations, revolutionising workflows and customer experiences alike.

The advent of generative AI, exemplified by pre-trained models like GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, has opened up a world of possibilities. These models, trained on vast datasets of text and code, can extract valuable insights, generate structured data from unstructured sources and even interact with users in natural language.

"At TrueNorth Group, we believe that generative AI presents a transformative opportunity for businesses to unlock value from their data," says Hennie Fouché, Managing Director at TrueNorth Group. "By harnessing this technology effectively, organisations can drive innovation, streamline operations and deliver unparalleled experiences to their customers."

Jean-Pierre van Niekerk, Lead Data Scientist at TrueNorth Group, echoes a pressing concern within the realm of generative AI projects: the risk of abandonment due to factors such as inadequate risk controls, poor data quality or unclear business value. Gartner's estimation suggests that over 30% of generative AI projects and proof of concept work are susceptible to this risk.

To navigate these challenges successfully, Van Niekerk stresses the significance of partnering with organisations that boast a proven track record in generative AI. Such partnerships offer invaluable expertise and support, enabling companies to implement and scale generative AI technology use cases effectively. By selecting the right partner, businesses can unlock substantial business value from their generative AI initiatives.

One of the key challenges organisations face is harnessing their proprietary knowledge in conjunction with generative AI. While pre-trained models offer remarkable capabilities, they lack the ability to express views regarding internal knowledge bases as they were not trained using that information. This presents an opportunity for organisations to bridge the gap between pre-existing knowledge and generative AI capabilities.

Many companies possess a wealth of experience and intellectual property encapsulated within unstructured documents, constituting a reservoir of proprietary information and the culmination of significant human investment in research. However, due to the fragmentation of this information across various data locations and formats, it often remains dormant or inadequately utilised. Generative AI offers a transformative solution to this challenge, empowering companies to unlock fresh avenues for interaction and efficiency with their abundant information resources, thereby gaining a competitive edge.

"Over the years, companies amass deep subject matter expertise in unstructured documents and in various ways," explains Fouché. While structured details about products are documented in brochures, internal product policy documents or online content, a significant portion of internal know-how remains unaccounted for and under-utilised.

To address this challenge, organisations can employ a multifaceted approach. Leveraging Azure AI services, including Azure Document Intelligence and Azure AI Search, enables businesses to extract, catalogue and interact with internal knowledge repositories seamlessly. By extracting content and context from diverse sources and creating structured formats for easy consumption, companies can accelerate query resolution, improve customer experiences and enhance staff training.

Furthermore, integrating generative AI solutions with existing systems and processes allows for a complete, end-to-end process. By seamlessly embedding AI capabilities into platforms, organisations can facilitate efficient query resolution and provide agents with access to curated and cataloged sources of company-specific information.

Looking ahead, the future of generative AI lies in enhancing accessibility and usability. Integration with collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams and continuous refinement of model optimisation techniques will further democratise access to company-specific knowledge and drive innovation across industries.

Generative AI represents a paradigm shift in how businesses interact with data and knowledge. By harnessing the power of generative AI effectively and integrating it with company-specific knowledge, organisations can unlock new realms of innovation, drive efficiency and deliver unparalleled experiences to their customers.

As Fouché aptly summarises: "Generative AI presents an unprecedented opportunity for businesses to unlock value from their data. By embracing this technology and combining it with internal knowledge repositories, organisations can chart a course towards digital transformation and thrive in an ever-evolving landscape."

