Have your say on data resilience in Africa: Participate in our survey

ITWeb, in partnership with Veeam, is conducting a survey on data resilience readiness among businesses in Africa. The survey seeks to understand how well businesses are prepared to recover from cyber attacks, such as ransomware, and what resources they have in place to ensure a quick recovery.

The insights gathered will help to build a clearer picture of data resilience trends across Africa. The survey poses questions such as:

Does your organisation use backup data as an additional layer of defence to scan for indicators of compromise, malware or other threats?

Assuming a worst-case scenario where all systems are affected, how long would it take your organisation to restore full operations?

To what extent has your organisation incorporated AI into its data protection strategies?

By completing the survey, you'll have the opportunity to influence future discussions on data resilience and cyber security practices in Africa. You’ll help us compile a detailed research report (based on anonymised survey data) that will be shared with all respondents.

The key findings from the survey and the prize winner will be announced on ITWeb.



