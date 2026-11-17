A festival game starring a guinea fowl on a skateboard. A virtual waiting room that keeps customers entertained on their phones. Both were built with AI by people with no software development background. Now HCode, HOSTAFRICA’s app hosting service, makes it easy to take ideas like these online from the same AI chat.

Click here to view the HCode showcase: from games to business apps, all built and hosted by non-technical staff.

A showcase of some of the games non-developers have been deploying on HCode.

A mechanic could do the same with a quote calculator, or a spaza shop owner with a stock tracker. You describe how you want the tool to work to an AI assistant such as Claude or ChatGPT. When the app is ready, HCode gives it a web address and keeps it running on South African servers.

Want to know how people are doing it, or want to build your own app or website? Join HOSTAFRICA's webinar.

Join HOSTAFRICA for an exclusive live webinar on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm SAST. The team will walk through how Early Bird Ticket Run and The Waiting Room were built and show how easy it is to set up your connection and go from a prompt in Claude to an app or website you can share.

Sign up for the webinar here: https://tally.so/r/0VBl2B

How to put your first app online

Step 1 – Sign in to your HCode dashboard and connect it to Claude or your agent of choice.

Connect Claude to HCode. Use HCode’s AI connector, known as MCP. Sign in to HCode when prompted and approve the connection. See how to connect Claude.

Step 2 – Tell Claude what to build

Describe the app or game in your own words. Try what Claude builds and ask for changes until it works the way you want.

Step 3 – Ask Claude to publish

Type ‘Publish this app to HCode’ in the same chat. Once HCode publishes it, you have a link you can send to anyone.

Try your own idea with two months of free HCode hosting. Enter HCODEFREE2026 at checkout. The Solo plan costs R50 a month after the offer. Get started with HCode.

How HCode compares with Vercel, Netlify, Railway and Render

Platform Where the app runs Database Getting started Pricing HCode South Africa by default Managed PostgreSQL runs alongside the app Always-on commercial hosting at R50 a month on Solo Billed locally in ZAR (six other currencies available)

Vercel App functions run in Washington, DC by default, with Cape Town available PostgreSQL through marketplace providers Free Hobby plan for personal use USD

Netlify App functions run in Ohio, US by default, with other regions available overseas Built-in managed PostgreSQL Free plan with a monthly credit limit USD

Railway US, Netherlands and Singapore PostgreSQL can run alongside the app US$5 trial credit, then US$1 in monthly credit on the Free plan USD

Render US, Germany and Singapore Managed PostgreSQL can run alongside the app Free web services pause after 15 minutes of inactivity USD



The advantage for South African businesses

Host your app and its data close to your customers. HCode runs both together in South Africa by default, so requests such as bookings and stock checks can be handled locally.

HCode runs both together in South Africa by default, so requests such as bookings and stock checks can be handled locally. Budget in rands. The Solo plan covers hosting and a managed database with daily backups in one monthly bill. You can budget for it even when the exchange rate moves.

The Solo plan covers hosting and a managed database with daily backups in one monthly bill. You can budget for it even when the exchange rate moves. Give customers a link they can use any time. Each app gets a secure hcode.site address or you add your own domain.

Each app gets a secure hcode.site address or you add your own domain. Get help from a South African team. The same team supports your app hosting and database in your time zone. In September, Hellopeter reported that HOSTAFRICA had reached number one in its Internet & Telecoms category. Read the Hellopeter case study.

The same team supports your app hosting and database in your time zone. In September, Hellopeter reported that HOSTAFRICA had reached number one in its Internet & Telecoms category. Read the Hellopeter case study. Every project is rollback-enabled. HCode backs up your database daily and keeps the working version of your app live if an update fails its checks. You can switch back to an earlier version in one click.

Enormous impact on the workplace

“We’re now living in a world where almost anyone with basic computer skills can build the most fantastic things on the internet,” said Michael Osterloh, CEO of HOSTAFRICA. “Serious business applications, social games, tools for your shop or your street. Everything is at our fingertips now.

“We watched it happen in our own office. People who don’t write code for a living were building apps and games with AI. What they needed was a simple way to get them online and in front of people, and that is what HCode does. Bring the idea, let your AI write the code, and HCode puts it live for R50 a month. The hardest part now is deciding what to build first.”

Pricing and availability

HCode is available now. The Solo plan costs R50 a month in South Africa (US$3.05 internationally) and includes hosting for up to three apps and one managed database, with support for custom domains. Larger plans start at R200 a month. South African customers can save up to 8% by paying annually.

The subscription covers hosting. If you’re building with AI, you’ll need access to an AI tool such as Claude or ChatGPT.

Choose an HCode plan and enter HCODEFREE2026 at checkout to claim your first two months free.