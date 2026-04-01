Healthbridge acquires AI medical scribe Nora – tool that SA doctors say they can’t work without

James Gordon (right) and Robert van Biljon (left) are co-founders of Nora, developed by their company, Nora AI.

Healthbridge, which positions itself as South Africa’s leading health technology company, has acquired Nora, an ambient AI medical scribe that converts doctor-patient conversations into structured clinical notes, reducing administrative burden and saving doctors up to three hours a day, allowing more time for patient care.

The deal marks a significant AI acquisition in South African health tech.

Developed by Nora AI, a London-based health tech start-up, the transaction concludes an 18-month incubation partnership in which Healthbridge held a minority shareholding, and signals the company’s commitment to embedding AI capabilities directly into the core of its Healthbridge Clinical platform.

The numbers behind the deal are hard to ignore. Since its full roll-out to doctors within the Healthbridge Clinical network started eight months ago, Nora has scaled rapidly, growing its total user base by 23% each month. It has maintained an 85% paid-user retention rate and recorded a 32% compound monthly growth rate in clinical consultations processed throughout 2025. Doctors using Nora report saving up to three hours per day on documentation.

Healthbridge is clear that Nora’s acquisition sits within a broader AI strategy "Nora is not a peripheral feature; it is a strategic AI pillar of the Healthbridge Clinical suite," said Luis da Silva, CEO of Healthbridge. "Full ownership gives us the ability to accelerate its development and deepen its integration in ways that simply weren't possible before.

Luis da Silva, CEO at Healthbridge.

“We have already launched several AI-enabled tools independently, and the incorporation of Nora into the Healthbridge Clinical suite represents the deepening, not the beginning, of that capability,” adds Da Silva.

From finance graduates to a health tech acquisition

Nora was built by James Gordon and Robert van Biljon, two Cape Town school friends who don’t come from traditional technical backgrounds; they both studied finance and worked together at a venture capital firm. When OpenAI released GPT-4 in early 2023, the pair recognised the technology’s potential and moved quickly to build on it.

Their first product was an AI-powered edtech tool that used AI to auto-generate study materials from lecture videos and other course resources, assisting students in studying more effectively. However, they quickly recognised that the same technology could address even greater challenges in healthcare.

Along with Healthbridge, they identified documentation fatigue as an acute pain point for doctors. “We had a real-world problem to solve,” says Gordon. “Clinicians were drowning in administrative work. We built Nora to solve that, not just as a scribe tool, but as an intelligent documentation engine designed to work the way doctors do, integrating seamlessly into their existing workflow.”

Healthbridge took an initial minority stake during Nora's early start-up phase, providing infrastructure, a clinical environment and an established user base to test the product at scale. The outcome was rapid and, by most benchmarks, remarkable.

What the data shows

Nora's adoption within Healthbridge's platform tells its own story. The product has achieved an average satisfaction rating of 4.5 out of 5, with clinicians rating their likelihood to recommend it to colleagues at nine out of 10 on average. Monthly active users are growing at 20% per month.

User feedback has been striking in its consistency. Doctors describe being "addicted" to the technology, with some saying it has fundamentally changed how they engage with patients. “I’m absolutely in love with Nora. I can actually make eye contact with my patients, giving them full attention instead of frantically typing. It’s so efficient!” wrote one doctor, a sentiment echoed across hundreds of user submissions.

Beyond saving time, Healthbridge states that capturing full consultations through Nora enhances the quality and consistency of clinical records, while also helping to address one of the main causes of physician burnout: administrative overload.

A blueprint for health tech growth

Healthbridge is positioning the acquisition as proof of concept for a deliberate strategy: partner with early-stage techpreneurs, let them prove value within a real clinical environment, then integrate the best solutions into the platform.

"We don't believe in building everything from scratch," said Da Silva. "Our approach is to partner with techpreneurs developing best-in-breed solutions, test them within our ecosystem, and when they prove their value, integrate them permanently. That's exactly what has happened with Nora."

For Van Biljon, the outcome represents the kind of exit South Africa's start-up community rarely sees. "Finding a partner like Healthbridge, one that understood the technology, believed in the mission and gave us the platform to prove it at scale, is exactly the kind of outcome every entrepreneur hopes for," he said. "This acquisition is not the end of Nora. It is the beginning of what Nora can become."

Africa's digital health opportunity

The acquisition lands against a significant backdrop. Africa's digital health market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4% between 2024 and 2030, driven by clinician shortages, fragmented infrastructure and an urgent need for scalable solutions.

"Across the continent, many healthcare systems still rely on paper-based processes and inconsistent data capture," said Da Silva. "Ambient AI isn't a luxury in that context; it’s a leapfrog. Nora was built to work in those environments, and the growth we've seen validates that there is a genuine, urgent market for it."