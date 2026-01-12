Help celebrate female tech champions: Nominate!

Nominations close on 8 February 2026.

The 2026 Wired4Women Awards is now open for nominations, and your help is needed to identify exceptional female tech leaders, innovators and rising talent.

Now in its third year, this unique awards programme is an initiative of the Wired4Women Forum and ITWeb Brainstorm, and is supported by Telkom as the lead sponsor. Since its launch in 2024, the Wired4Women Awards has become a trusted platform for recognising excellence and advancing gender inclusion in SA’s tech industry.

The response over the past two years has been phenomenal, organisers say, highlighting the power of the awards’ democratic nature and strong community involvement.

“In its first two years, the programme attracted hundreds of nominations, and in 2026, we aim to uncover even more of the brilliant, resilient and game-changing women shaping South Africa’s digital future,” says Nomonde White-Ndlovu, Wired4Women chairperson and CIO of Bidvest Bank .

Selection process and announcement of winners

Anyone may nominate a deserving candidate via the online portal, provided the entry meets the criteria and competition rules.

The Wired4Women Awards programme is run with independence and integrity and is audited by Nolands JHB. The judging panel comprises Wired4Women Forum board members, senior editors from ITWeb, past award winners, academics and other industry experts.

Judges will review all submitted nominations and compile shortlists for each award category. The next phase of the adjudication process includes interviews with shortlisted finalists, after which the judges will select the ultimate winners.

Winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 16 April at The Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff.

Submit your nominations

The Wired4Women Awards programme features 13 award categories.

Each nomination helps elevate hidden champions, uncover exceptional leaders and innovators, and inspire the next generation of women in tech.

Submit your nominations here.

Nominations close on 8 February at 23:59 SAST.