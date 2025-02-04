Help honour exceptional women in South African tech

Nominations for the 4Women Awards must be submitted by 14 February.

Nominations for the 2025 Wired4Women Awards close in less than two weeks, and the IT community is urged to help celebrate the women who are making an impact in South African tech.

This initiative, now in its second year, recognises excellence and the impact of women across a wide range of roles – from C-suite leaders and mentors, to entrepreneurs and innovators, to rising stars and ICT students.

The Wired4Women Awards were introduced by the Wired4Women tech forum, in collaboration with ITWeb Brainstorm and Telkom, with an aim to shine the spotlight on role models and inspire more young women to pursue careers in technology – an industry where female representation is growing but still needs to improve.

The awards will recognise excellence across 13 categories, including:

CIO of the Year

CISO of the Year

Tech Business Leader

Tech Entrepreneur

Top Tech Innovator

Tech4Good

IT Business Development Executive

Rising Star in Security

Rising Star in Cloud

Rising Star in Emerging Tech

Top Tech Student

Mentor of the Year

Trailblazing Career Award

Please review the criteria and submit nominations before the close of business on 14 February.

A judging panel consisting of Wired4Women board members, ITWeb editors, past winners, academics and industry experts will determine the finalists, with winners announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet, on 3 April, in Johannesburg.