Wired4Women Awards: We need your nominations!

Nomonde White-Ndlovu, CIO of Bidvest Bank and chair of the Wired4Women board.

The Wired4Women Awards are now in their second year and the Wired4Women board members urge the IT community to nominate the most remarkable female leaders, entrepreneurs, mentors and rising stars.

Through the Wired4Women Awards, the Wired4Women Tech Forum wants to recognise the achievements of women working in the tech sector and, by doing so, pay it forward, opening doors for future generations.

We need your help to identify and recognise the women in your industry who are making a difference.

Says Nomonde White-Ndlovu, CIO of Bidvest Bank and chair of the Wired4Women board: “As the Wired4Women board, it has always been a dream of ours to amplify the incredible work women do in the technology sector, ensuring corporate South Africa functions well."

Creating awareness of the value that women bring is important, she adds. “We wanted to ensure everyone knows about the positive changes they make, as an entity that presents the face and voice of women in technology.”

Exceptional women must be given well-deserved recognition for the exceptional work they do, notes White-Ndlovu. “The tide is turning and it’s wonderful to see an increase in women leading technology businesses.”

The initiative is run in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm, with Telkom as lead sponsor.

“We will never stop amplifying the voices of women and celebrating the incredible milestones they continue to make within the technology sector. We pledge to do what we can to encourage more women to join this dynamic industry,” concludes White-Ndlovu.

13 award categories spanning a wide range of tech roles

The 2025 Wired4Women Awards will recognise excellence across the following categories:

• CIO of the Year

• CISO of the Year

• Tech Business Leader

• Tech Entrepreneur

• Top Tech Innovator

• Tech4Good

• IT Business Development Executive

• Rising Star in Security

• Rising Star in Cloud

• Rising Star in Emerging Tech

• Top Tech Student

• Mentor of the Year

• Trailblazing Career Award

Nominations must be submitted by 31 January 2025.

Announcement of finalists and winners

The judging panel includes Wired4Women board members, ITWeb's senior editors, past award winners, academics and other industry experts.

Following the announcement of the finalists in February, a rigorous adjudication process will determine the winners, who will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 3 April.

Help us honour the women making a lasting impact in South African tech – submit your nomination today!