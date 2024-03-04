Help recognise female excellence in SA’s tech sector

Nominate female game-changers in the ICT industry by 18 March.

The Wired4Women Tech Forum has partnered with ITWeb Brainstorm to launch an awards programme to identify and recognise women who are making a difference in the South African tech sector.

The inaugural Wired4Women Awards programme includes 11 categories, focusing on female excellence across a wide range of roles − from top execs, to outstanding students, and everyone in between.

The Wired4Women Tech Forum is an association of IT leaders that was founded three years ago to redress gender imbalance in the sector by offering networking opportunities, mentorship and training.

Nomonde White-Ndlovu, chairperson of Wired4Women and CIO of Bidvest Bank, stresses the importance of role models, noting that “you can’t be what you can’t see”.

“We want our daughters to grow up in a world where they can be whoever they want to be They need role models to aspire to and these awards aim to showcase these role models,” she says.

The 11 award categories are:

Leader of the Year (CIO, CTO, CISO)

Tech Entrepreneur

Top Tech Innovator

Tech for Good

IT Business Development Executive

Rising Star in Security

Rising Star in Cloud

Rising Star in Emerging Technologies

Top Tech Student

Mentor of the Year

Trailblazer

The judging panel, including Wired4Women board members, ITWeb editors and other senior industry representatives, will determine the winners.

The announcement of the winners will take place at a gala event in Sandton on 22 May.

Review the awards criteria and submit your nominations by COB on 18 March.