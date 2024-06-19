Here’s why refurbished laptops are the smart choice

Ensure you get a great deal.

Over the past few years, and especially with the rise of remote working, laptops have become the go-to choice for busy South Africans on the move, from students juggling classes to professionals sealing deals in noisy coffee shops.

And it’s not hard to see why they are so popular, as laptops are lightweight, portable powerhouses, which can easily do everything a conventional PC can.

But brand new laptops can take a serious toll on your budget, especially if you need a high-quality machine that keeps pace with your needs.

The great news is that if you're budget-conscious, the alternative option of buying a factory refurbished laptop is a fantastic idea.

Universe Direct’s trusted laptop brands ensure you're getting a great deal and making a smart investment.

Why refurbished laptops in SA can be the better option

Those who are looking to get their hands on a great laptop deal in South Africa should be looking at the refurbished section.

While used laptops might have some thinking that they are buying a well-used second-hand device, although that is somewhat true, factory refurbished laptops from Universe Direct have not only been given a complete once over, but have also, in most cases, been given brand new parts too.

The benefits that come with buying a refurbished laptop are plentiful, and not just because your rands will be well spent.

Refurbished laptops are famous for being first and foremost the more affordable option. Compared to the often pricier new options, when you buy a refurbished laptop, you will be able to buy a high-quality brand name for a fraction of the price.

If you go the extra mile to make sure that you buy your laptop from a trusted South African laptop refurbisher, you can expect the laptop to have been fully tested and properly repaired. Factory refurbished laptops even come with a warranty when buying from a reputable dealer.

Basically, as long as you choose a reputable seller, you can’t really go wrong with the refurbished choice. Having had over 25 years of experience, Universe Direct is the reliable, smart choice for businesses, educational institutions and individuals alike.

Top brands for refurbishment

The company is specifically looking at the industry’s big-name brands and how well they can perform when they have been factory refurbished.

Dell

Renowned in business circles for making some exceptionally durable laptops using premium components, Dell is a trusted brand with a long list of sought-after products. Dell is also quite famous for its business-focused features, making its products a popular choice for those on-the-go professionals.

Why does Dell refurbish well?

Dell laptops are built to last, making them the ideal candidates for refurbishment, and it also helps that finding replacement parts for Dell laptops is really easy, which in turn keeps refurbishment costs down. South Africa also has a wide Dell service network, ensuring parts and expertise are readily available.

Lenovo

Lenovo's ThinkPad and IdeaPad series are legendary among everyday laptop users, since they offer a range of budget-friendly options that thrive in various environments, including busy offices.

Why does Lenovo refurbish well?

Lenovo uses standardised components across its laptops, making parts easier to find and replace during refurbishment. Then there is the fact that Lenovo prioritises user-friendly designs that make repairs simpler, which in turn streamlines the refurbishment process.

HP

HP laptops are some of the most sought-after worldwide. Known for their speed, efficiency and seemingly endless lifespan, HP caters to all kinds of users, from gamers to business professionals, while they are also perfectly suitable for everyday needs.

Why does HP refurbish well?

HP's long-standing presence means there's a huge range of readily available parts for refurbishers to use.

Alienware

This brand might not be familiar to everyday users, but gamers will know Alienware well.

This company offers high-performance laptops packed with ports, comfortable designs and sleek aesthetics, which many gamers specifically look for in their laptop. Alienware laptops are also well-known for their powerful components, which again makes them incredibly attractive to gamers, especially as modern games require heavy specs.

Why does Alienware refurbish well?

Gaming laptops endure heavy, frequent use, so when you are thinking about buying one, you should be mindful of potential wear and tear. This is why refurbished Alienware laptops should be approached with some caution. When considering a refurbished Alienware laptop, try to find a seller who is willing to offer a warranty.

Tips for finding your perfect refurbished match

Ready to snag a fantastic deal on a factory refurbished laptop in South Africa? Here are some additional pointers to guide you in finding the right laptop for your specific needs:

Do your research before choosing a refurbisher. Take your time to read online reviews, compare warranty policies and ensure the refurbisher you are considering is known for providing good customer service.

Take your time to read online reviews, compare warranty policies and ensure the refurbisher you are considering is known for providing good customer service. Don't be swayed by fancy aesthetics. Focus on the technical specifications, like the CPU (processing power), RAM (memory) and storage capacity.

Focus on the technical specifications, like the CPU (processing power), RAM (memory) and storage capacity. Take great care of your new (used) laptop. Doing some of the regular basic maintenance, such as keeping the laptop free from dust, and keeping the software updated, will ensure your refurbished laptop continues to run perfectly for years to come.

For more information and guidance about buying a refurbished laptop, give Universe Direct a call or send the company an e-mail: (021) 551 6254, sales@universedirect.co.za, www.universedirect.co.za.

If you have any questions, please contact Rayno Kriel, Marketing Manager at The Agency Group SA, rayno@theagency.co.za.